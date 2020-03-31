Sam Feldt Releases 'Hold Me Close' Feat. Ella Henderson

Sam Feldt is considered one of the biggest stars on the Spinnin' Records label. Last year, Sam scored his most successful hit to date with 'Post Malone' (feat. RANI), racking up more than 500 million streams in total. In the meantime, he kept working on new music, live shows with his Sam Feldt Live Band and his non-profit sustainability platform Heartfeldt Foundation.

Recently it was announced the Dutchman will follow this up with his own Heartfeldt Records, a label that will work closely with the same named live events, radio show and foundation.

'Hold Me Close' marks the start of this much awaited new project. It's a debut release that underlines Sam Feldt's undeniable talent to bring a pop record alive with tempting hooks and lively dance rhythms. His background in deep house blends perfectly with the track's chorus, inviting to singalong to Ella Henderson's powerful vocals, while proclaiming a universal longing to connect and share emotions.

For sure, it's Heartfeldt music with a twist of contemporary sounds. 'Hold Me Close' is everything Sam Feldt and his label (which shares every 1% of its income with the foundation) are about, meanwhile pointing out this artist has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, and is bound to take things next level again in 2020!



"Working with Ella on a track has been a dream of mine for many years so I am super excited to finally have worked with her on this song, which sends a message of love and hope in these challenging times. This pre-summer jam is all about keeping your loved ones close and spending quality time with them, something a lot of us can relate to at the moment in light of the current virus situation. Many of us are stuck to our houses right now, so I hope this track will make you dance in your living room and look forward to the summer (and hopefully the festivals) to come. With this track, we also launch my new Heartfeldt Records imprint and I couldn't have asked for a better first release on the label!" - Sam Feldt

Plant a tree

By streaming 'Hold Me Close' you contribute to CarbonTrees, who are planters of rainforest in Costa Rica. For every 250.000 streams a tree will be plant to breathe life in the atmosphere. Stream the track on Spotify to grow a Heartfeldt forest together!





Related Articles View More Music Stories