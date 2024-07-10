Sam Akpro Shares New Track 'Chicago Town'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Akpro returns with new single 'Chicago Town' and a sound which reveals yet another dimension to his ever-expanding capability. Out now on ANTI-, the track is a dream-like wandering down the mind's dark alleys, countered with a heavy psychedelic freefall - a dichotomy that has made the Peckham-born artist one of this year's most fascinating propositions. Following the success of his BBC 6 Music A-List track 'Death By Entertainment' and being declared by The Face as one of the 7 Names You Need To Know This Summer, the new single is a delivery on his promise.

Co-produced alongside Shrink and Finn Billingham, with the sound itself illustrated and expanded by his band, the spirit of Sam Akpro's music is rooted in friendship and the South London community in which he was born and raised. The track's hypnotic energy and serrated edges befit his home city just as much as his surreal imagining of Chicago, encrypted in riddles that strike at personal truths.



"You may find yourself on different sides of a mirror at one point or another." - is his characteristically elusive explanation of the track.

'Chicago Town' follows on from the impact of his subversive second EP Arrival, which drew from post-rock to jazz through to dub, reggae and no-wave found fans in The Line of Best Fit, DIY, So Young, NME, DMY, Clash, Notion and more, as well as catching the ears of BBC 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs and BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders. Sam has also been touring this new era of sound driven by forerunning singles 'Death By Entertainment' and 'Disposition' on home soil as well as internationally, performing at festivals including Amsterdam's London Calling, Bristol's Ritual Union Festival and Ipswich's Brighten The Corners. A homecoming performance at London's Rally Festival is on the horizon on August 24th. See full touring details below, and buy tickets HERE.

TOUR DATES

July 17th | London, UK | Summer By The River: BBC Introducing

August 10th | Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop Festival

August 24th | London, UK - RALLY 2024

September 18th | Reeperbahn, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

October 3rd | London, UK - Corsica Studios

October 17th - October 19th | Rotterdam, NL - Left Of The Dial

Photo Credit: Beth Boswell Knight

