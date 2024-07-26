Salvatore Ganacci Releases 'Sometimes I Cry When I'm Alone' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bosnian-born Swedish artist Salvatore Ganacci has always created his own musical lane. Now, he’s releasing his 4-track Sometimes I Cry When I’m Alone EP. Ganacci continues his eclectic, future forward, musical mix and has worked with Estonia’s Tommy Cash, France’s MYD for “Climb On My Shoulders”, and fellow Swede Stuzzi on the EP.



Commenting on his EP, he says: ”We all feel alone sometimes, sometimes when I don’t, I do”.

The track “Ass & Titties” with Tommy Cash blends elements of electronic, funk music, and a Prince-like falsetto, along with the legendary Detroit artist DJ Assault’s iconic sample. The accompanying official music video is a surreal, unconventional, avant-garde gem.



Currently on a summer festival tour, just performed at the iconic Tomorrowland and will continue with stops in Sweden, Ibiza, Saudi Arabia, Romania as well as San Francisco on August 16 at The Midway and Palm Springs’ Splash House on August 17th.



In 2019 Ganacci broke the internet with the cult-classic music video ”Horse” which created a massive global buzz. He established himself as a true visual artist with music videos such as “Step-Grandma” and ”Fight Dirty”. In 2022 he released his first solo album Culturally Appropriate, which was a cultivating journey through a vast majority of sounds with influences from Brazil, India, and Bosnia to Turkish anthems and French house.

Salvatore Ganacci - Sometimes I Cry When I’m Alone EP - tracklist:

01 - Sometimes I Cry When I’m Alone

02 - Ass & Titties ft. Tommy Cash

03 - Climb On My Shoulders ft. Myd

04 - No Coke No Dope ft. Stuzzi

Salvatore Ganacci summer tour dates:

Fri 7.26 - Smögen, SWE @ Amaze Festival 2024

Sat 7.27 - Norrköping, SWE @ Hugo Parkfestival 2024

Sat 8.3 - Haz-Zebbug, MLTA @ World Club Dome Island Edition 2024

Sun 8.4 - Ibiza, ESP, @ Ushuaia

Thu 8.8 - Riyadh, KSA, @ Esports World Cup

Fri 8.9 - Jeddah, KSA @ Onyx Arena

Sat 8.10 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ UNTOLD Festival 2024

Fri 8.16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

Sat 8.17 - Palm Springs, CA @ Splash House 2024

Fri 9.6 - Frankfurt, GER @ BigCityBeats World Club Dome 2024

Photo Credit: Noah Agemo

Comments