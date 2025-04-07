Slow Crush Unveil North American Headlining Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vibrant four piece Slow Crush have cemented themselves at the forefront of rock and shoegaze globally with their two critically acclaimed albums Aurora (2018) and Hush (2021) which have now sold over several tens of thousands physical copies. Word of their intense and emotional live shows spread quickly. With sold out tours around the world and their recent support / signing to Pure Noise Records (Knocked Loose, Drug Church, Year of the Knife, etc), Slow Crush are gearing up for their next studio album, due this summer.

Now, Slow Crush has set their return to North America with a full headlining run Fall of this year. The run kicks off on the East Coast in early September and covers both coasts, the midwest and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10AM Local here. For all pre-sale details, go here. See below for a full list of dates and artwork.

In case you missed it, Slow Crush released their stand-alone single “Cherry” earlier this year of which the band describes, "Wistful longing for something fresh and new, creating a stormy and effervescent anthology. Evoking an almost thematic cascade of noise that echoes the end and bursts into new life. ‘Cherry’ feels like the perfect first single. A new, fresh start. ‘Shed your skin’"

SLOW CRUSH LIVE DATES:

May 17: Ik zie u graag - Breda, NL

May 23: Sniester Festival - Den Haag, NL

May 24: Eastfilly fest - Ostfildern, DE

May 30: Dunk fest - Gent, BE

Jun 21: Blender fest - Kortrijk, BE

Jun 27: Resurrection fest - Viveiro, ES

Jul 05: Breakout festival - Berlin, DE

Aug 07: Brutal Assault - Okruzni, CZ

Aug 08: Void fest - Waldmunchen, DE

Sep 04: Allentown, PA - Arrow

Sep 05: Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Sep 06: Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Sep 07: Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sep 09: Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

Sep 10: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Sep 11: Detroit, MI - El Club

Sep 12: Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Sep 13: Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

Sep 14: St. Louis, MO - Duck Room

Sep 16: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Sep 17: Austin, TX - Radio/East

Sep 19: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Sep 20: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Sep 21: Oakland, CA - Crybaby

Sep 23: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep 24: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Sep 26: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep 27: Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Sep 29: Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

Oct 01: Nashville, TN - The '58

Oct 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Oct 03: Durham, NC - The Fruit

Oct 04: Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

Oct 05: Washington, DC - Union Stage

Photo credit: Stefaan Temmerman

