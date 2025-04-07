Role Model Reveals UK/European Tour Dates for 'No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Role Model has announced the second leg of his world tour, No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye). The headline run will kick off at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 4, 2025, and also take him to Manchester, Leeds, Tilburg, NL, and Berlin before wrapping up at Le Trianon in Paris.

Fans can sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, April 9, at 10:00 AM local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM local time here.

Role Model will wrap up his sold-out North American tour on April 10 in Seattle, WA. Last week, during his two-night-stand in Los Angeles, he was joined onstage by Wallows’ Dylan Minnette (night one) and Renee Rapp (night two), who danced with him during the bridge of his viral hit “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.” Laufey came out to perform “The Longest Goodbye” with Role Model at the second show.

On his acclaimed 2024 sophomore album, Kansas Anymore (Interscope Records), Role Model laid his heart bare and fans embraced him as he grieved his previous relationship on the set of folk-tinged, lyric-driven songs. Combined global streams of the album quickly surpassed 139 million and over 90,000 tickets to the No Place Like Tour were snapped up around the globe. Now Role Model is back, charting his emotional journey with four new songs – including “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” and “The Longest Goodbye” –on the album’s deluxe edition, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). Listen HERE. View the official video for “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” HERE.

Role Model Tour Dates – The No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye) – UK/European Leg

11/4 – London UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/6 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/8 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppadum

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

About Role Model

Role Model’s been in love. He was so in love he wrote his entire debut album Rx about it. But not all romances last forever, and the 27-year-old’s grieving of his last relationship is at the center of his sophomore album Kansas Anymore.

With over 139 million streams to date, Kansas Anymore is a folk-tinged, lyric-driven album that encapsulates the warmth and comfort Role Model was seeking out when he wrote it. Featuring viral singles "Deeply Still in Love" and "Frances," the album was a two-year writing process, and includes production from Noah Conrad, Ian Fitchuk, Scott Harris and Jonah Shy.

Now 27, Role Model initially gained traction with a string of independent singles in 2017, receiving co-signs from Benny Blanco and the late legend Mac Miller. He unassumingly caught fire with projects such as the oh, how perfect and our little angel EPs. In 2021, “forever&more” racked up 60 million Spotify streams as OnesToWatch christened it “one of our favorite songs of the summer.” DIY pegged him among its “Class of 2022,” and he embarked on a massive world tour with stops at Coachella, Hangout Music Festival, Bonnaroo and more. After attaining hundreds of millions of streams and selling out headline shows, Role Model released his full-length debut album, Rx, in 2022, which earned acclaim from HYPEBEAST, Interview, FLAUNT, People, CLASH Magazine and more.

With the deluxe edition of his new album out now, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), Role Model is thrilled to be playing these songs live, but more than anything, he’s embracing the sense of pride — and closure — he feels about making the album, about turning a personally heavy season of life into something that might move others. As rough as it was to ride that roller coaster of heartbreak and homesickness, Role Model feels these are the greatest songs he’s made yet.

Photo Credit: Neema Sadeghi

