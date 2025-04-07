Calum Scott Unveils Headlining 'The Avenoir Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott has unveiled “The Avenoir Tour.” The headline run will see Calum perform in 24 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities across North America.

From London to Paris, Dublin to Budapest and Vancouver to Minneapolis, Calum will bring his powerhouse vocals to venues in each city, including London’s OVO Wembley Arena, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and Terminal 5 in New York City. Presale tickets for “The Avenoir Tour” will be available at 10am local time on Wednesday, April 9th here with tickets for the general sale available at 10am local time on Friday, April 11th here.

News of the tour follows last week’s announcement of Calum’s forthcoming third studio album, Avenoir, out September 12th via Capitol Records and available for pre-order here. Avenoir features the globally beloved artist’s brand-new single “God Knows,” a wildly romantic epic track that brings Calum’s stunning and soulful voice to an intimate yet grandiose expression of longing and remorse. The album borrows its title from John Koenig’s The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a word-construction project that defines “avenoir” as “the desire that memory could flow backwards.”

Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalogue that also includes his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, featuring his 5x platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and iconic 3x platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” which earned a BRIT Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. With his powerful voice and soul-baring songwriting, Calum creates the kind of deeply resonant songs that are primed to accompany the most meaningful moments in our lives. From weddings to end-of-life rituals, fans have turned to his music to soundtrack major life events and for solace in times of heartbreak and loss. To date, Calum’s music has amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide.

The follow-up to Calum's acclaimed sophomore album Bridges —a 2022 release that delivered hits like "Rise," hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time," "Biblical," and "If You Ever Change Your Mind", Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalog

Calum Scott – “The Avenoir Tour” 2026 North American Dates

3/23/26 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

3/27/26 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

3/28/26 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

4/1/26 San Diego, CA SOMA

4/3/26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

4/4/26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

4/6/26 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

4/8/26 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

4/10/26 Dallas, TX House of Blues

4/11/26 Houston, TX House of Blues

4/12/26 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

4/14/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

4/16/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

4/17/26 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

4/18/26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

4/21/26 Washington, DC The Anthem

4/22/26 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

4/23/26 New York, NY Terminal 5

4/25/26 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

4/26/26 Montreal, QC MTELUS

4/29/26 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

5/1/26 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

5/2/26 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

5/3/26 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Photo credit: Tom Cockram

