Salt Creek Shares New Single 'The Vine'

90s grunge-inspired band Salt Creek has shared a new look at their upcoming album Out Of The Sky - out 10/15 via Tooth and Nail - today with "The Vine."

The new track focuses on looking back on past relationships through rose-colored glasses, allowing your heart to give less-than-pleasant memories a makeover despite what the rational part of your brain may say.

"The Vine" follows the band's recent singles "INVU", "Soul Jar", and "High Horse" from their forthcoming album Out of the Sky, out October 15 on Tooth & Nail. "INVU" illustrates the feeling of being isolated and abandoned by a close friend when you are in a sad, hopeless state of mind.

"Soul Jar", another hard-hitting song, describes the feeling of wanting to escape who you are and become a new person. "High Horse" discusses the idea of rising above the hate and negative thoughts that people are so quick to put out in the world.

Salt Creek is an alternative rock band from Lincoln, Nebraska. Inspired by 90's grunge and their midwestern roots, the four members-Chase Thompson, Nathan Richardson, Zach Chrastil, and Nathan Skinner-write songs that are introspective, driving, and refreshingly relatable.

From naming their band after the town's local river to letting their music influence each song's lyrical theme, Salt Creek doesn't reach far for inspiration. By appreciating where they came from and observing where they are now, the group's built a reputation for writing songs that feels and sound like classic rock should.

Listen to the new track here: