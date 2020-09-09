Sally Anne Morgan Shares Vibrant New Single 'Polly on the Shore'

Her debut solo album will be out this Friday.

Ahead of the release of her debut solo album Thread this Friday, multi-instrumentalist Sally Anne Morgan has shared the album's vibrant opening track "Polly on the Shore".

Featuring her Black Twig Pickers collaborator Nathan Bowles, Morgan's modern twist on the folk tune popularized by The Trees is rich with a luscious ensemble arrangement that demonstrates her commanding skills as a composer. Cycling around hypnotic interlocking guitar and banjo figures and buoyed my Morgan's elegant vocals, Bowles' percussive flares lend a distinctive folk-rock edge, exuding Morgan's obsession with 60s and 70s British folk revival bands.



Sally Anne Morgan is an artist and multi-instrumentalist whose mastery of traditional folk forms is matched only by her ability to push the bounds of those forms into fresh, imaginative pastures. Known for her fiddle playing with the Black Twig Pickers and the duo House and Land, Sally Anne's debut solo album Thread establishes her as an unparalleled voice in contemporary folk.

With a penchant for tuneful melodies, combined with hypnotic rhythms, the result verges on pop. The candor and austerity of Appalachian music serve as the warp to Morgan's musical tapestries, where strands of psychedelia, rock, and experimentalism are the weft, deftly woven in intricate and beguiling patterns. Thread is centered on interconnectivity and exploration, stringing together practices both ancient and modern and brimming with simple beauties.

Listen to "Polly on the Shore" here:

Thread by Sally Anne Morgan

Photo Credit: Katrina Ohstrom

View More Music Stories Related Articles