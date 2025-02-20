Salami Rose Joe Louis Shares Lead Single 'Inside' From Newly Announced LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Salami Rose Joe Louis has announced her new album Lorings out April 25th via Brainfeeder. The announcement is accompanied by a second single, “Inside,” following last month’s “Arm fell asleep,” which was named KCRW’s Top Tune of the Day. New North American and European tour dates kick off in early April, including dates supporting Alice Phoebe Lou and MIKE, whose Showbiz! she contributed production to. Tickets are available here HERE.

Lead single “Inside” grew out of a tumultuous chapter in Lindsay Olsen’s life – one that she hopes never to repeat. Floating atop gently revolving Polybrute arpeggios, it’s a sombre but incredibly beautiful and powerful song. “My hope, by putting this song first on the record – and making it the first single – is that some of the songs that follow have more levity and hope, leaving this heaviness behind,” she surmises.

Delightfully raw and heartfelt, Lorings is a collection of songs that find SRJL displaying her vulnerability through a playful and sonically explorative lens. “I was hoping to bypass the distillation process of overthinking outside perception,” she says. “Each song feels like a significant section of my personality has been carved out and put on a platter for public consumption, which is a devastating thought [haha].”

Lorings Olsen made almost entirely autonomously on her trusty Roland MV8800 workstation. For a couple of songs, SRJL invited a handful of exceptionally talented friends to collaborate: guitarist/producer Flanafi (with whom Olsen partnered for the collaborative album Sarah in 2024); Omari Jazz (Black Decelerant); Luke Titus and Sergio Machado Plim.

Elsewhere on Lorings, Olsen addresses themes of imposter syndrome, falling in love, heartbreak, the idea of family and parenthood, superficiality, her frustrations with the music industry (“I dunno the way… For I cannot play… The game”). She does revisit more familiar tropes too as exemplified by “Motorway (feat. Flanafi)”. “I feel like the world is being confronted with an enormous lack of humanity at the moment and it feels impossible to comprehend how people can be so cruel,” she declares.

Previously earning praise from the New York Times, Paste, Crack Mag, The Guardian, Bandcamp (“glowing bouquets of homespun electric jazz and soul”), and The FADER (“an electrified passage of fusion perfection”), Olsen conjures her utterly inimitable sound from her long term musical partner – the Roland MV8800 lovingly nicknamed FunFunFun. This iconic sampler and synthesizer has long been her principal instrument but in a twist to her modus operandi, for “Arm fell asleep” she made a pact with herself to not use a computer at any cost so the song was entirely composed, produced, arranged and mixed on the MV8800. “It was a hilariously involved process,” she says. “But I experienced a breakthrough that catalyzed a new chapter in my production journey and the end result I am proud of – a song that captures the quaintness and nostalgic quality of the MV8800, yet there is more intricacy and intention than I have been able to achieve in past MV8800 productions.”

Olsen, who’s sharpened her chops touring for the likes of Flying Lotus, TuneYards, and Toro y Moi among others, recently supported Sungazer on their North American tour. With her innovative production style and captivating live shows, Salami Rose Joe Louis continues to push the boundaries of alternative/electronic/jazz music.

Upcoming Tour Dates

April 6 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Alice Phoebe Lou)

April 7 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Alice Phoebe Lou)

April 8 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA (w/ Alice Phoebe Lou)

April 27 – Workplay Theatre, Birmingham, AL (w/ MIKE)

April 29 – Resonant Head, Oklahoma City, OK (w/ MIKE)

April 30 – Tulips, Dallas, TX (w/ MIKE)

May 1 – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX (w/ MIKE)

May 2 – Mohawk Outside, Austin, TX (w/ MIKE)

May 3 – Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX (w/ MIKE)

May 8 – The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA (w/ MIKE)

May 12 – Blue Note, New York, NY

May 15 – The Sinclair, Boston, MA

May 16 – Nectar's, Burlington, VT

May 17 – Festival Des Musiques-Création, Chicoutimi, CAN

May 25 – Cross The Tracks Festival - London - UK

May 26 – Kantine Am Berghain - Berlin - DE

May 27 – Badaboum - Paris - FR

May 30 – Maifeld Derby Festival - DE

Jun 13 – SF Jazz Festival, San Francisco, CA

Jun 27 – Montreal Intl Jazz Festival, Montreal, CAN

Jun 28 – Ottawa Jazz Festival, Ottawa, CAN

About Salami Rose Joe Louis

Salami Rose Joe Louis aka Lindsay Olsen is a genre traveler multi-instrumentalist female producer and a signee to Flying Lotus's Brainfeeder label. She produces and records pretty much exclusively on her beloved Roland MV8800, nicknamed “Funfunfun”. Her debut record with Brainfeeder in 2019, Zdenka 2080, is a critically acclaimed, conceptual sci-fi epic that earned an Album of the Year nomination at Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Awards. Since then, she has toured the world supporting genre-bending luminaries Flying Lotus, The Cinematic Orchestra, Toro y Moi, TuneYards, Clairo, and MNDSGN. Her 2023 album Akousmatikous is a follow-up sci-fi odyssey to Zdenka 2080 that blends emotional intensity with sonic experimentation. Her storytelling attempts to confront and explore a range of subjects such as climate change, the power of imagery, propaganda, depression, societal greed, isolation, and the trappings of societal conditioning. Recent collaborations include a feature on Toro y Moi's Mahal, a remix for Hiatus Kaiyote, and the 2024 collab album extravaganza Sarah with legendary Philadelphian, Flanafi. 2024 also yielded a spellbinding live EP – Salami Live at 2131 North Kacey Street – reinterpreting some of her classic songs with a dynamic quartet, capturing the energetic intensity and improvisational magic of their joined sounds together. In 2025, she also contributed production work to Showbiz!, the acclaimed new album from MIKE, whom she’ll join on tour this year. With her innovative production style and captivating live shows, Salami Rose Joe Louis continues to push the boundaries of alternative/electronic/jazz music.

Photo Credit: Kevin Kison

