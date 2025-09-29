Sabrina Claudio to Embark on 2026 European & UK 'Fall in Love with Her Tour'

The European leg kicks off in Copenhagen before heading to Berlin, Cologne, Brussels, Paris, Utrecht, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and more.
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Sabrina Claudio has announced her return to the UK and Europe for nine dates in February 2026. The European leg kicks off in Copenhagen before heading to Berlin, Cologne, Brussels, Paris, Utrecht, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, and more.
Fresh off a sold-out North American tour supporting Russ and Big Sean, the Fall in Love with Her Tour will showcase her fifth studio album of the same name, released earlier this year via EMPIRE.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, September 30 at 9AM local time and fans can sign up now here. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 3 at 9AM local time.
Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, October 1 at 9AM local. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in France and the UK from Friday October 3 at 9AM local. Check out here for details.
In select cities, the shows will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit here
FEB 13 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset
FEB 15 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
FEB 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
FEB 18 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
FEB 20 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre
FEB 22 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda
FEB 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
FEB 25 – London, UK – Roundhouse
FEB 26 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Sabrina Claudio is a Cuban-Puerto Rican-American singer, songwriter, and producer known for her blend of R&B, pop, and alternative music. Since her 2017 EP Confidently Lost, she has ammassed 3.6 billion streams, 434.5 million music video views, and 2.5 million+ Spotify monthly listeners.
She has collaborated with artists including The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Tyga, ZAYN, Marshmello, Chris Brown, and Destin Conrad, and her songwriting has earned GRAMMY recognition for contributions to Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off The Sofa” and Chris Brown’s 11:11.
Photo Credit: Willie Jane
