Sabrina Claudio Unveils New Visual for 'Take One To The Head'

Critically-acclaimed Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio recently unveiled her collaborative and empowered new body of work, TRUTH IS. The album's opening song, "Take One To The Head," is now paired with a companion visual just as stunning and sultry as the track itself. The unique movement visual is now streaming at Sabrina's official YouTube channel.

Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez can't stop listening to and posting about Sabrina's infectious new album. There's a reason: the lyrics are so incredibly raw, honest, emotional and empowering. Claudio has emerged as her most vulnerable self, tapping into overwhelming emotions that so many of us can relate to through her confident vibe and alluring sound.

TRUTH IS marks the culmination of a three-year journey for Sabrina, from D.I.Y. bedroom singer and songwriter to prolific international headliner and, most importantly, a confident, conscious, and charismatic femme fatale. Having welcomed a myriad of co-writers and producers for the first time, the album sees Sabrina more vulnerable and collaborative than ever before. Notable collaborators range from esteemed songwriters Julia Michaels (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez), Simon Wilcox (Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello), and Stephan Moccio to producers Stint (Gallant, Demi Lovato) and Nolan Lombroza (Nick Jonas, DJ Khaled, Kehlani). To honor and celebrate the incredible impact these collaborators had on both the album, and Sabrina's personal growth, she included their portraits are prominently included on the official album artwork, the custom paintings were created by Markedric.

Claudio is currently on her biggest North American headline run to date. The "Truth Is" Tour travels the U.S. and Canada and parts of Europe. Stops have included an incredible sold-out show at The Wiltern, with guests and friends in attendance including Billie Eilish, Gallant, SiR and more, as well as a sold-out show at New York's legendary Hammerstein Ballroom. The "Truth Is" Tour will continue through Europe and includes an epic show, which sold out instantly, at London's Brixton Electric, set for November 19th. For complete details and ticket information visit sabrinaclaudio.com/tour.

Watch the music video below.

SABRINA CLAUDIO

ON TOUR FALL 2019

OCTOBER

29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

30 - Austin, TX - Emo's

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2 - San Antonio, TX - House of Blues

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - San Diego, CA - Soma

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

18 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

19 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

22 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

24 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

25 - Amsterdam, ML - Melkweg (The Max)

26 - Antwerp, BE - Trix





