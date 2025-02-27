Sabrina Carpenter to Play Encore 'Short n' Sweet' Tour Dates This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of her European dates, Sabrina Carpenter has announced an additional North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour for fall of 2025. The encore performances follow her sold-out tour that took place in 2024, which saw the pop star visit hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more.

These new performances will take Carpenter to New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh with special guests Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark, as revealed in Carpenter's announcement post, seen below. This new leg will kick off in Pittsburgh on October 23 and is set to conclude November 23 in Los Angeles.

In her post, Carpenter encourages fans to sign up for the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tuesday, March 4 at 12 PM local. General on sale takes place Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local.

Carpenter recently released her Short n' Sweet deluxe album, which features five bonus tracks. The album includes recent hits like "Taste," "Please Please Please," "Bed Chem," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso," and "Juno." The original Short n’ Sweet album has been described as her most personal album yet, spanning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art. The album recently won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

As an actor, Carpenter had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.

Photo Credit: CBS Broadcasting

