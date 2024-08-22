Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Music Video Featuring Jenna Ortega

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sabrina Carpenter tackles the horror genre in a new tease for an upcoming track on her new album Short n' Sweet, releasing tomorrow.

In the short clip of the song Taste, Carpenter can be seen in a furor, entering a home with a knife and preparing to stab two people in a shower- one played by actress Jenna Ortega- in a scene reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho.

It's a fitting collaboration, given that Ortega has become a scream queen herself with appearances in Ti West's X, the Scream franchise, Wednesday, and, now, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is set to be released Friday, August 23. It contains the previously released hit singles Please Please Please and Espresso, along with Taste, Slim Pickins, and 8 other new songs. Watch the teaser for the new video.

Taste! Coming this Friday 💋 pic.twitter.com/3QU9cVsT21 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 21, 2024

About Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina’s growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Nonsense.” She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, which appeared on many “Best Of 2022” lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard.

