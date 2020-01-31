Sa-Roc Drops New 'Hand of God' Single & Music Video

Today, Sa-Roc drops a new single and music video, "Hand of God." One of the newest additions to the Rhymesayers Entertainment roster, Sa-Roc is expected to drop her debut album with the venerated independent label this spring. The music video, directed by Tommy Nova, follows Sa-Roc acting as the human subject of an art exhibit, being posed for the entertainment of her onlookers, while delivering powerful verses full of airtight wordplay and intricate lyricism over the Sol Messiah-produced beat.

Watch "Hand of God" below!

Throughout her career, Sa-Roc has captivated audiences with her live performances and garnered the attention of several major artists, becoming one of the few MC's to perform regularly as a feature artist with The Roots, and touring extensively with label mate Brother Ali. Now Rapsody, the celebrated Roc Nation emcee, has tapped Sa-Roc to perform as direct support on her "A Black Woman Created This Tour," which kicks off on February 4 in Philadelphia, PA. After that, Sa-Roc is set to head out on her own headlining "Mother Tongue Tour" in Europe, starting on March 20 in Münster, Germany.

Tickets and info for Rapsody's "A Black Woman Created This Tour": https://genesis320.com/

Tickets and info for Sa-Roc's European "Mother Tongue Tour": https://rhymesayers.com/tours/sa-roc-mother-tongue-europe-tour

"Hand of God" follows Sa-Roc's singles "Forever" and "Goddess Gang," which have accumulated 3.3 million and 500k views, respectively. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Sa-Roc stated, "As I started to become more visible online, there was this disregard and outright disdain for female rappers that I was now seeing on blogs and other digital outlets. On videos and new music from women MCs, men would comment things like, 'I'll pass' after openly admitting to not even listening to the music... But it only made me work harder 'cause it only encouraged me to be more vicious, to be more persistent and to prove - not even to them, but to myself - that I could do it. And in the face of all this opposition, in the wake of people assuming that I wasn't worthy to be in the circle with the boys who often times were not even close to being on my level, I proved to myself that I was strong enough to actually withstand that and still be dope."

Rapsody's "A Black Woman Created This Tour" (with Sa-Roc and Heather Victoria)

Feb 4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Feb 5 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore

Feb 6 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

Feb 7 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Feb 9 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Feb 11 - Burlington, VT - Club Metronome

Feb 12 - Montréal, QC - Le Belmont

Feb 13 - Toronto, ON - Toybox

Feb 14 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Feb 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Feb 17 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

Feb 19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Feb 20 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Feb 22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Feb 23 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

Feb 25 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Feb 26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Feb 27 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

Mar 2 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

Mar 3 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Mar 7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Mar 9 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room @ House of Blues

Mar 11 - Atlanta, GA - Hell @ The Masquerade

Mar 12 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

Mar 13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Sa-Roc's Mother Tongue Tour (EUROPE)

Mar 20 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

Mar 21 - Magdeburg, Germany - Club Hallenhausen

Mar 23 - Strasbourg, France - Le Fat

Mar 26 - Vienna, Austria - The Loft

Mar 27 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

Mar 28 - Berlin, Germany - Yaam

Apr 1 - Hamburg, Germany - Stellwerk Hamburg

Apr 2 - Rennes, France - Dooinit Festival

Apr 3 - Zürich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik

Apr 4 - Geneva, Switzerland - Undertown





