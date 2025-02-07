SYML to Play LA Wildfire Relief Show; Shares New Single 'Heartbreakdown'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum artist and producer SYML has announced he will play a special benefit show in Los Angeles at No Vacancy on February 19th, where he played his first-ever live performance as SYML back in 2017, with all proceeds going to Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles’ wildfire relief efforts. Tickets are on sale now here.

The benefit show follows the announcement of his extensive fall headline tour in support of his upcoming album, Nobody Lives Here (out April 4, 2025), which includes stops Europe, Canada, and the UK. Tickets for the Nobody Lives Here tour also going on sale Friday. Already available, are the five nights of intimate performances spanning the globe (NYC, Seattle, Paris, London) Fenell is doing to celebrate the record's release and the sold-out Spring European How It Was It Will Never Be Again Tour. A full list of dates can be found below.

SYML has also shared another song off the forthcoming album, the wistful new single, “Heartbreakdown.” He explains of “Heartbreakdown,” “No one is immune to heartbreak, and it happens when we are young and old. The best case is it teaches us how we want to love and be loved. The worst is that it hardens us and makes us cynical. The hope in this song is that we learn to forgive after a heart is broken.”

Nobody Lives Here marks his clearest and crispest writing to date. Written, recorded, and produced by him, it is fueled by the keen understanding that life is a contradiction, a fleeting moment. As he accepts the presence of loss, he still welcomes others into his space with melody, lyrics, a slide guitar, or a cello’s hum. For the new record, his music remains cinematic and visceral, taking the license to both gut and be gutted. “If the dark inspires the good, that’s a good thing to be honest about. All of these characters inside of me are fascinated by the same thing, which is: Why are humans even here and what is this ever-expanding universe that we’re floating through?”

With close to four billion lifetime streams, SYML is the solo venture of artist Brian Fennell. Welsh for “simple”—he makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist. He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the multi-platinum song “Where’s My Love” and the Gold Record fan favorite “Girl." His 2023 sophomore album, The Day My Father Died, described by NPR as “euphoric,” was recorded at Studio X with renowned producer Phil Ek and features collaborations with Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Lucius, Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, and Charlotte Lawrence. His music has become the soundtrack to countless films and TV shows and was used by Lana Del Rey on the song “Paris, TX,” from her Grammy-nominated 2023 album. In 2024, he launched an imprint, FIN. Recordings, a collaboration with his label, Nettwerk Music Group, and management team, Good Harbor Music.

SYML TOUR DATES:

2/19 Los Angeles, CA No Vacancy (Benefit for Best Friends of Los Angeles’ Wildfire Recovery Efforts)

How It Was It Will Never Be Again Tour

3/25 Eindhoven, NL Effenaar *SOLD OUT*

3/26 Rotterdam, NL LantarenVenster *SOLD OUT*

3/27 Frankfurt, DE Brotfabrik *SOLD OUT*

3/28 Enschede, NL Metropool Hertog Jan Zaal *SOLD OUT*

3/29 Groningen, NL Nieuwe Kerk *SOLD OUT*

3/31 Hannover, DE MusikZentrum *SOLD OUT*

4/2 Copenhagen, DK DR Koncerthouset, Studio 2

4/3 Berlin, DE Peter Edel *SOLD OUT

*4/6 Gent, BE Wintercircus *SOLD OUT*

8/15 Oslo, NO Langs Akerselva Festival

8/16 Bodø, NO Parkenfestivalen

Special acoustic album release Gatheryngs:

4/5 Paris, FR Le Consulat *SOLD OUT*

4/7 London, UK Omeara *SOLD OUT*

4/12 Seattle, WA Easy Street Records

5/7 Brooklyn, NY National Sawdust

5/8 Brooklyn, NY National Sawdust

Nobody Lives Here Tour (on-sale Friday, Feb 7, 2025)

8/14 Stockholm, SE Nalen

9/16 Quebec City, QC Palais Montcalm

9/17 Sherbrooke, QC Théâtre Granada

9/18 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

9/19 Montreal, QC mTelus

9/20 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

10/9 Manchester, UK Academy 2

10/10 London, UK Electric Brixton

10/11 Brighton, UK Chalk

10/12 Esch-sur-Alzette, LX Rockhal

10/14 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

10/15 Antwerpen, BE De Roma

10/17 Utrecht, NL Tivoli Vrendenburg

10/18 Tourcoing, FR Le Grand Mix

10/19 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

10/21 Paris, FR Le Trianon

10/22 Zurich, CH Kaufleuten

2026

1/29 Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof

1/30 Milano, IT Santeria Toscana 31

1/31 Munich, DE Technikum

2/01 Vienna, AT WUK

2/03 Krakow, PL Kwadrat

2/04 Warsaw, PL Progresja

2/06 Berlin, DE Metropol

2/07 Hamburg, DE Docks

2/08 Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria

Photo credit: Lexie Alley

