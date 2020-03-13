STYX Postpones Concerts Throughout March Due To Health Concerns
Due to the current health concerns of their fans, crew and family, STYX is postponing their scheduled concerts in March, starting on March 13 through March 28. The shows are currently being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks.
STYX is grateful for their fans' continued support.
The dates being postponed are:
DATE CITY VENUE
Fri 3/13 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
Sat 3/14 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
Sun 3/15 New York, NY The Beacon Theatre (THE MISSION full album show)
Tue 3/17 Washington, DC Warner Theatre (THE MISSION full show)
Thu 3/19 Niagara Falls, ONT. Niagara Falls Entertainment Center
Fri 3/20 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Atlantic City
Sat 3/21 Mashantucket, CT Grand Theatre
Tue 3/24 Boston, MA Big Night Live
Thu 3/26 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Fri 3/27 Monticello, NY Resorts World Catskills Casino
Sat 3/28 Waterloo, NY The Vine at Del Lago