STRØM Debuts New Single 'Mermaid'

Today, Swedish artist / producer STRØM has debuted a brand new single titled "Mermaid."

The song is released via This is Scandinavia / Sony Music and is a precursor to the release of STRØM's forthcoming debut album, Immortal, out February 21.

Further showcasing STRØM's captivating production prowess set against sweeping melodies and crisp, whisper-like vocals, "Mermaid" follows first album single, "Last Try," which saw a release last month and set the tone for a highly anticipated debut release. "Last Try" has seen widespread love from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, HillyDilly, Variance Magazine + many others. The song also hit #1 on Hype Machine and saw playlisting on Spotify's 'New Music Friday.'

STRØM's 2020 output is the first material he has released since his first breakout a few years back when his debut track as STRØM was born out of sheer coincidence after composing a song for a BMWcommercial. He later finished and released the song in 2017 as "Mesmerize." The song drew acclaim from a slew of music outlets and quickly shot to #1 on Hype Machine.

Growing up in Värmdö, an island off the coast of Stockholm, STRØM began experimenting with musical instruments around age 7 and later formed a string of bands through his teen years. As he grew up, he took a greater interest in production and eventually moved to Berlin for a period to study music production and sound design.

A project whose purest intention is an experimental outlet for musical expression free of genre bounds, STRØM's forthcoming debut album embodies this ethos. Titled Immortal, STRØM finds inspiration in the reading of ancient tales and timeless prose that showcase the mystical notion that, in story, immortality can at last be attained.

Be on the lookout for more to come soon from STRØM's debut album, due out February 21.

Photo credit: Oscar Olsson





