STARSET Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Demonstrations
STARSET have announced their Fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. All dates and locations are below. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.
Formed in 2013 by Columbus, Ohio singer/songwriter/frontman Dustin Bates, STARSET's first album Transmissions debuted at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart, one of the highest-charting debuts for a rock band in 2014. The group's intricately-crafted sci-fi backstory piqued the interest of fans, and they subsequently released the concept album Vessels in 2017, followed by DIVISIONS in 2019. Their song "Monster" peaked at number 2 on the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock chart in May 2017, and by 2020, the band had tallied over two billion streams worldwide. STARSET recently released an Amazon Original cover of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir." The band's latest single is "INFECTED." STARSET have received critical acclaim from Billboard, Forbes, Loudwire, Nerdist, and beyond over the course of their career.
STARSET DEMONSTRATIONS:
11/3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/4 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
11/5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/7 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
11/8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/10 - San Antonio, TX - House of Blues
11/13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
11/14 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/15 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
11/21 - Portland, ME - Aura
11/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
11/26 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
11/27 - Newport, KY - Ovation
11/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
11/30 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
12/1 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian
12/3 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids Theater
12/4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
12/5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
12/8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
12/10 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12/11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
12/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
12/15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
12/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
*Festival Date
Citi is the official presale credit card of the STARSET 2021 Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 27 at 12pm ET until Thursday, July 29 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit here.
Fan Club/VIP Packages go on sale on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10am local time here.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 30 at 10am here.