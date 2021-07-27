STARSET Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Demonstrations

STARSET have announced their Fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. All dates and locations are below. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

Formed in 2013 by Columbus, Ohio singer/songwriter/frontman Dustin Bates, STARSET's first album Transmissions debuted at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart, one of the highest-charting debuts for a rock band in 2014. The group's intricately-crafted sci-fi backstory piqued the interest of fans, and they subsequently released the concept album Vessels in 2017, followed by DIVISIONS in 2019. Their song "Monster" peaked at number 2 on the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock chart in May 2017, and by 2020, the band had tallied over two billion streams worldwide. STARSET recently released an Amazon Original cover of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir." The band's latest single is "INFECTED." STARSET have received critical acclaim from Billboard, Forbes, Loudwire, Nerdist, and beyond over the course of their career.

STARSET DEMONSTRATIONS:

11/3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

11/4 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

11/5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/7 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

11/8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/10 - San Antonio, TX - House of Blues

11/13 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

11/14 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/15 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/19 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11/21 - Portland, ME - Aura

11/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11/26 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

11/27 - Newport, KY - Ovation

11/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

11/30 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

12/1 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian

12/3 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids Theater

12/4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12/5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

12/8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

12/10 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12/11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12/15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

12/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

*Festival Date

Citi is the official presale credit card of the STARSET 2021 Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 27 at 12pm ET until Thursday, July 29 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit here.



Fan Club/VIP Packages go on sale on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10am local time here.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 30 at 10am here.