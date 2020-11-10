SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Original Soundtrack Available Today

Featuring score by Emmy®-nominated composer John Paesano

Marvel Music announces the digital release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring score by Emmy®-nominated composer John Paesano ("Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," "Maze Runner" trilogy), and 3 new original songs: "I'm Ready" by Jaden Smith, plus "Where We Come From" and "This is My Time" both by Lecrae. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games and launches for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4™) systems on Nov. 12.

Paesano recorded the score at Ocean Way Studios (Nashville, Tennessee) and AIR Studios (London, United Kingdom), with production and remixing by Grammy®-winning producer Boi-1da (Drake, Eminem, Rihanna).

The album features 16 score tracks, plus three new original songs. "I'm Ready" is performed by Jaden Smith and was written by Smith, Omarr Rambert, and Josiah Bell.

Smith recently released his third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, which features "Cabin Fever" and "Falling For You (with Justin Bieber).

The songs "Where We Come From" and "This is My Time" are both by Grammy-winning Reach Records artist Lecrae (Moore). Both tracks were co-written by Moore and Matthew Samuels (Boi1-da). The acclaimed artist recently released Restoration, his 7th studio album and Columbia Records debut.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.

But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel's New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

John Paesano is an Emmy-nominated composer, producer, conductor, and arranger for film, television, video games and records.

On his path to creating film scores of his own, he worked for some of the industry's most prestigious composers, including Jerry Goldsmith and John Williams. Some of Paesano's notable credits include 20th Century Studios' Maze Runner Trilogy, Marvel's Daredevil, Defenders and PlayStation highly acclaimed Spider-Man.

He won a World Soundtrack Award for his score to the well-received young adult adaptation of The Maze Runner, before going on to complete the trilogy, creating equally impressive scores for The Scorch Trials and The Death Cure. He also received seven Best Score nominations for PlayStation's Spider-Man and won an Annie Award for Best Music for his work on DreamWorks' animated series Dragons: Riders of Berk, based on the Academy Award winning film How To Train Your Dragon.

His recent feature, series, and game credits include John Logan's (Gladiator, Aviator) Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels, Michael Alymereda Tesla (Ethan Hawke), and Yuval Adlers WWII thriller, The Secrets We Keep (Niomi Rapace). He recently recorded the music for Marvel's forthcoming Avengers Campus at Disneyland and he is finishing up season one of Invincible, the upcoming adult animated superhero drama series, based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman (Walking Dead) set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

Multi-hyphenate musician, actor, entrepreneur and activist, Jaden, has had a busy 2020. His third full-length album project, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, which dropped in August, is a feel-good, summertime album more rooted in pop than the hip hop/rap sounds of his first two albums. The album has since reached 100M global streams to date, featuring Jaden's latest singles "Cabin Fever" and "Rainbow Bap," as well as "Falling For You" with Justin Bieber. Since then, he has spearheaded many initiatives, which include the next phase of 501CTHREE, his award-winning water security project that provides innovative and sustainable water filtration systems for communities that lack access, partnering with New Balance on limited edition "Vision Racer" sneakers, launching "The Solution Committee," a Snapchat miniseries spotlighting work by young activists, as well as launching multiple new MSFTS clothing collections.

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2020 MARVEL

