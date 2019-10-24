SKINLAB to Release New Album VENOMOUS

SKINLAB will release their brand new record produced by Ulrich Wild, VENOMOUS, on October 25th, 2019, via Art is War Records. The band has announced a tour in support of the record with Bleed The Sky, Arise In Chaos, and So This Is Suffering that kicks off on

January 23, 2020, in Sacramento, CA, at Holy Diver.

One of the Bay Area's most prolific and enduring dynamic musical authorities in the world of bludgeoning heavy music has been Oakland's own Skinlab. For nearly a quarter century, the quartet has endured numerous 'flash in the pan' short term music scene trends with steady composure and now sit poised to break through 2019 with the force of a raging ground swell. With new brutal music on the horizon, a reinvigorated rhythmic lineup, featuring the exciting return of longtime axemen Steve 'Snake' Green and Marcos Medina, as well as upcoming live road dates set forth to take precedence in 2019, Skinlab are on pace to set the record straight and blaze a new trail into the near future. For fans of the group, the undeniable mark of Skinlab begins and ends with the return of unflappable frontman Steev Esquivel who's tone historically prepares listeners for all out war both live and in the studio. His moody drawl and sunken vocal grind opens up the needed space for the artillery style grooves of drummer Fabian Vestodto who pounds the group to the frontline of every rhythmic chug. Dating back to their early ground-breaking catalog of mainstays like Bound, Gagged and Blindfolded and _Disembody: the New Flesh to crushers like ReVoltingRoom and *The Scars Between Us_, creative forces are currently strong at work and a new day is upon us for a fresh Skinlab* effort scheduled for release in 2019. Now as before, Skinlab is truly here to set the record straight...

Tracklisting:

1 The Fury Within the Fire

2 Amerikill (The Trigger)

3 Venomous

4 Overcoming

5 Demons

6 For the Fallen

7 Far from Grace

8 Eyes of Your Enemy

9 End of Silence

10 The Family

2020 REVIVAL Tour dates w/ Bleed The Sky, Arise In Chaos, So This Is Suffering*

1/23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver*

1/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's*

1/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick*

1/26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go*

1/27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore*

1/29 - Lubbock, TX, TBA

1/30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live*

1/31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club*

2/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street*

2/2 - Tyler, TX - TBA

2/4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

2/5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

2/6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA

2/7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2/8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA

2/9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar





