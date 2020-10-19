SHAED's 'No Other Way' Single Out Now

iHeartRadio premiered SHAED's "No Other Way" on Friday.

iHeartRadio premiered SHAED's "No Other Way" on Friday, playing the track every three hours on every Alternative Station in the United States, and starting today, ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles is featuring the song as their New Music Discovery pick, with featured airplay all week long. During a 24-hour live stream event on Friday, MTV gave fans a sneak-peak of the forthcoming official music video, which premieres on YouTube this Wednesday 10/21 at 2pm ET - click HERE to set a reminder.

"No Other Way" - produced by 2X GRAMMY Award-Winner Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Adele, Carly Rae Jepsen) - has already made waves on DSPs, appearing on Spotify's New Music Friday in 35 countries, as well as the platform's Just Hits and Pop Rising playlists. Apple Music featured the band on its New Music Daily and New In Pop playlists, among many others. In addition, Billboard called the new single a "...slice of pop perfection..." and DuJour, said it's "...a captivating anthem."

SHAED's debut album it set for release on April 16th, 2020 via Photo Finish Records.

Listen to "No Other Way" here:

