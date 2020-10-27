SG Lewis Announces Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Times'

Following the release of his huge summer single 'Chemicals.'



Following the release of his huge summer singles "Chemicals" and the Robyn and Channel Tres collaborative smash "Impact", UK songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist SG Lewis today announces the upcoming release of his long-awaited debut album, times. The LP, out February 19th via Republic Records in North America, finds one of modern pop's secret weapons stepping out front and center, as he takes listeners on a voyage through soaring electronic dance and kaleidoscopic future disco, with the help of a few friends along the way.

For his debut, SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) has enlisted a blockbuster collection of guests, info of which will be available in due time, as Sam continues a long line of stellar collaborations that have singled him out as one of music's most sought after producers. Joining Robyn and Channel Tres is Lucky Daye, who appears on brand new single "Feed the Fire", released today following yesterday's premiere as Annie Mac's Hottest Record, his second track in succession to receive the accolade.

Speaking about the track, Sam reveals, "'Feed The Fire' is the kind of song I've wanted to make for a long time and one of my favourites on the album. Lucky's album Painted is in constant rotation for me and I'd always wanted to hear what he would sound like on something club tempo - the result is better than I ever could have hoped for. So much of this album was inspired by my love of Jamiroquai, so to have Matt Johnson & Simon Hale involved on this song is very surreal."

Listen to "Feed The Fire" (feat. Lucky Daye) HERE

Since its August release "Impact" has proved to be one of the hits of the summer, following a premiere as Annie Mac's Hottest Recordon BBC Radio 1 it continued to garner support at the station before landing on the playlist. Its cultural impact was solidified recently with Shea Coulee and Detox creating their own video for the smash hit.

The track followed early summer's "Chemicals" which saw Sam behind the mic as well as the desk and was named 'Tune Of The Week' by both Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw as well as receiving support by Annie Mac. "Impact" and "Chemicals" have accumulated over a combined thirty million streams since release. Check out the video for "Chemicals" HERE

Debut album times - markedly stylised in lowercase - arrives after a year when 'times' have been few and far between, especially in contrast to a huge 2019 which saw him sell out headline shows across the US, Asia, Australia and Europe as well as appearing at prime slots from Coachella to Glastonbury. It was a string of live experiences that cemented his status as not just one of London's hottest talents but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

On the album, Sam says "'times' is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70's New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today."

This is his first collection of songs since the three-chapter concept EP Dusk, Dark, Dawn, which featured Clairo, T.E.E.D.,AlunaGeorge and Ruel and served as a tribute to club and youth culture, chronicling the trajectory of a night out through its different moods and genres. While Dusk (early 2018) blends disco, smooth electro and funk and Dark (late 2018) explores distinctly heavier yet still diverse sounds, Dawn (2019) is a sonic embodiment of those euphoric sunrise moments and the feeling of togetherness at the end of a night well spent.

Sam has recently collaborated with Aluna, Khalid, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta and more as well as producing "Hallucinate" on Dua Lipa's record-smashing album Future Nostalgia and Dave's '100M's', proving his worth as one of the most respected and prolific musicians from the UK. Sam's ever-growing catalogue both as a collaborator and solo work showcases his abilities as an artist capable of working beyond the limits of genre and style with times ready to send his star into the stratosphere in 2021.

'times' is out everywhere on February 19, 2021 - pre-order HERE

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You