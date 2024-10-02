SEVENTEEN Reveals Tracklist for 12th Mini Album 'Spill the Feels'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-pop icon SEVENTEEN unveiled the tracklist for their highly anticipated 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS set to release on October 14.

As with the creative powerhouse’s previous releases, all six tracks on the album—"Eyes on you," “LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled),” "1 TO 13," "Candy," "Rain," and "Water"—include significant contributions from the members. While WOOZI is credited as composer and lyricist for five tracks of the six-track album, members from each of the three units that together shape SEVENTEEN—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—contributed to their respective unit tracks, "Candy," “Water” and “Rain.”

The tracklist also revealed a surprising collaboration with multiple Grammy-winning mega-producer DJ Khaled for the lead single, "LOVE, MONEY, FAME." Ahead of the reveal, an animated teaser released on October 1 offered a sneak peek into their collaborative process and revealed a few seconds of DJ Khaled’s signature R&B/Hip-hop sound combined with a catchy melody.

In the weeks leading up to the album release, SEVENTEEN has been laying out carefully curated content including a cinematic trailer, aesthetic track samplers, and three sets of concept photos (FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, FEEL YOU). The releases have kept fans on the edge of their seats, with each reveal offering subtle clues about the album's emotionally layered theme, including JEONGHAN’s reflective question at the end of the trailer, “So I wonder, what is it that you want to spill out?”. The track samplers (#1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6) also showcased SEVENTEEN’s diverse musical spectrum with each one matching the motion graphics that reflect the unique mood of the corresponding track.

With the album’s title SPILL THE FEELS being an anagram of “I FELT HELPLESS,” the transformative journey conveyed through the album is epitomized in the concept photos. Breaking away from a sense of helplessness and loneliness portrayed in the FEEL BLUE version, where the members are submerged in water, the FEEL NEW version captures them with a brighter, unlifted look, symbolizing the embrace of renewed emotions of positivity and liberation. Finally, the FEEL YOU version shows the thirteen members finding comfort in each other’s company, speaking to the story of togetherness and solidarity the 13-piece act has told through their steady ascent in the global music scene since their debut in 2015.

SPILL THE FEELS will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide at 6 PM KST on October 14, 2024.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Eyes on you” (2:55)

2. “LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled)” (3:06)

3. “1 TO 13” (2:37)

4. “Candy” (3:04) - Vocal Unit

5. “Rain” (3:21) - Performance Unit

6. “Water” (2:32) - Hip-hop Unit

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Their 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and proceeded to become the top 2 best-selling albums worldwide in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the best-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.4 million copies sold. The K-pop icon continued its momentum into 2024 with remarkable achievements. Their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, featuring SEVENTEEN’s celebrated discography, was released and they became UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, recognized for their role in uplifting and inspiring young people worldwide. They made history at Glastonbury as the first K-pop act to perform at the festival and set another milestone as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. Most recently, SEVENTEEN won Best Group at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

