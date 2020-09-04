SEVENDUST: LIVE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM Announced October 23

This will be a Sevendust show not to be missed as the band will not have any tour dates until 2021.

Sevendust just announced their first-ever livestream and their only show of 2020 - SEVENDUST: LIVE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM. The event will take place on October 23rd - the release date for their 13th studio album Blood & Stone via Rise Records.

The show will be live starting at 9:00PM EDT/6:00PM PDT and available globally at the corresponding hour for each territory. This will be a Sevendust show not to be missed as the band will not have any tour dates until 2021. Tickets for the live stream are $17.00 and available here: http://sevendust.nocapshows.com/.

A message from Sevendust: "Yes, this show is the same day as the release of our new album Blood & Stone. We will performing at livestream concert to celebrate, just for you! Get access now and you could enter a raffle which includes the first prize of a 7D signed acoustic guitar...and more. PLUS, shop for some brand new merch at our digital merch table. As you checkout, make sure you also grab our new 7D LIVE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM event t-shirt (limited to this show) and a copy of Blood & Stone on CD. We hope to "see" you all there!!!"

In 1994, Sevendust first forged a familial tie amongst each other that translated into one of the most diehard audiences in the game. To this day, the connection between fans and the GRAMMY Award-nominated gold-certified hard rock outfit only grows stronger. A trifecta of now-classic gold albums-Sevendust [1997], Home [1999], and Animosity [2001]- ignited their journey. Known as an equally intense and unforgettable live force, they've consistently packed houses around the world and decimated stages everywhere from Rock on the

Range and Woodstock to OZZfest and Shiprocked! 2015's Kill The Flaw represented a high watermark. Bowing at #13 on the Billboard Top 200, it scored their highest debut on the respective chart since 2010 and marked their fifth consecutive Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart. Most impressively, the lead single "Thank You" garnered a nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance" at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards, a career first. All I See Is War continued the band's success debuting at #28 on the Billboard 200 and has become a favorite among critics and fans alike thanks to singles like "Dirty,"

"Medicated" and "Risen." Blood & Stone, the band's 13th studio album, is scheduled for release on October 23rd via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label). The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge; Tremonti; Slash; and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations at https://RiseRecords.lnk.to/BloodAndStone.

