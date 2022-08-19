SCHOOL OF ROCK Alum Ava Della Pietra Releases Debut EP 'truth or truth'

Singer/songwriter and Broadway actress Ava Della Pietra releases 'truth or truth,' her much-anticipated debut EP. Featuring five original songs that have been featured by everyone from Just Jared Jr. to Hollywood Life, the EP is the culmination of a busy year for the rising star, who Sheen Magazine called "a soon-to-be household name."

Della Pietra is celebrating the EP with the release of its latest single "depend on me," an uplifting ballad about self-confidence. "'depend on me' is about independence and knowing that I can count on myself to overcome obstacles," Della Pietra reflects. "I think it's important to be self-reliant so I can learn and be confident in my own decisions."

"A prolific, motivated, and multi-faceted creative" (American Songwriter), Ava has emerged as one of the most promising young artists on the pop scene today, having already established herself on the Broadway stage in the original Broadway cast of School of Rock. Parade said "her spot on vocals and sweet delivery will have you singing along," Just Jared Jr. wrote "she's super catchy and perfect for the time we're in right now," and Hollywood Life added "Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation."

Ava's most recent single "long way home" was featured by Just Jared Jr., alongside major stars like J-Hope and Harry Styles, as well as by Music-News.com, who called it "a gorgeous ballad." Top Shelf Music premiered the track, calling Ava a "teen singer-songwriter sensation" and a "powerhouse of a performer," leading On Stage Magazine to highlight her as "the next pop star you need to know" and Raised by Cassettes to gush, "Ava Della Pietra really shines."

For as long as she can remember, Ava has been drawn to music - but it wasn't just listening to it; it was creating it. A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. By the time she was 12, she was starring in the original Broadway cast of School Of Rock, having already toured the country in the national tours of White Christmas and Les Misérables.

For Ava, songwriting and performing is something that has always come easily. She's been featured on shows like Good Morning America and Sesame Street, performed at the Sundance Film Festival and the Great South Bay Music Festival, and even played Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans.

Recently, the New York State School Music Association Calls for Creators Competition 'Songwriters Showcase' named Ava the 2021 winner for her songs "Optimist" and "Moon," while the New York Young Performer's Prize competition awarded her 2nd prize for her performance of the song "Popular" from the musical Wicked.

Now, with 'Truth or Truth,' Ava focused on a more organic path, even as she prepares for the release of a more pop-centric album over the next year. Working with producer Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson, Beyoncé) as well as producers Steven Martinez, Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, Ziggy Marley) and Jimmy Greco, Ava has written more than 130 songs, many of which whilst quarantining with her family on Long Island. "My creativity was really flowing, I would just sit right down and write a song. My newer songs are based on emotions that I am feeling in my every day life."

Confident, talented, smart and focused, the world is, as they say, Ava's oyster, something she isn't taking for granted. "I am going to take things as they go and continue to share my experiences with people," Ava said. "No matter what I do when I get older, I will always keep releasing music."

While the topics of her songs range from friendships to love to self-empowerment to world issues, Ava spends a lot of time with her lyrics when she's writing, knowing that they will always be a place in time that she has captured. "Music is such a powerful way to convey my thoughts and ideas, it's like a journal, a true snapshot of my life. Looking at it retrospectively, it has helped me discover a lot about myself; I hope my songs do the same for others."

Listen to the new EP here: