Run The Jewels & Black Pumas Will Perform at Boston Calling in 2022

Following Boston Calling's announcement in May of Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine as two of its 2022 headliners, the festival is excited to reveal two more acts on its 2022 lineup. Renowned hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will return to the festival and breakout rock and soul band Black Pumas will make their Boston Calling debut, performing at the acclaimed three-day festival in Allston, MA next Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2022. The two GRAMMY nominated acts will join a to-be-announced lineup of more than 50 performers, including a third headliner.

The announcement of Run the Jewels and Black Pumas is part of a series of Boston Calling 2022 artist announcements the festival will roll out over the next several months. A limited number of early bird 3-day tickets are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com.



Next year's Boston Calling will mark Run the Jewels' third time performing at the festival. The hip-hop duo will embark on an extensive, much anticipated 2022 North American tour, opening for Rage Against the Machine, with Boston Calling being the bands' only New England show. Meanwhile, Black Pumas is coming off of a tremendous year of multiple GRAMMY nominations for their debut self-titled album and their highest profile appearance yet, performing at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.



"As we get closer to our return in 2022, we're excited to reveal more artists on our Boston Calling lineup each month. Run the Jewels has been an incredible highlight at Boston Calling in years past and we look forward to welcoming them and Black Pumas, an extraordinary new artist playing the festival for the first time," said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel.



A limited number of early bird 3-Day General Admission tickets ($299.99), 3-Day VIP tickets ($799.99), and 3-Day Platinum tickets ($1,599.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of early bird 3-Day GA tickets ($549.99) is also available. This early bird period will offer the lowest pricing for 3-Day tickets for Boston Calling 2022.



Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to showcasing new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink offerings. In 2022, the festival will expand its offerings in the VIP and Platinum tiers. An all-new VIP lounge will become an oasis within the festival featuring full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also expect newly enhanced viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience offering dramatic views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage, and an expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section where food prepared by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout each day. Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full specially-priced bar featuring premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails; a daily gifting suite with complimentary products; and a complimentary parking pass for each day (3-day passholders only). More information on the festival's VIP and Platinum experiences can be found at Boston Calling's website. Details on the 2022 food and drink components in the GA, VIP and Platinum sections will be shared in the months leading up to the festival.



Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE), which is owned by Crash Line Productions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Boston Calling is proud to have Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Shopkick, and Subaru of New England as sponsors for the 2022 festival.