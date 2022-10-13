Royel Otis Shares New Single 'Kool Aid'

Hot on the heels of their second EP, Bar n Grill, Royel Otis are back with a brand new single ahead of their upcoming debut trip to the UK and Europe for a run of live shows. "Kool Aid" is a sweet slice of genre-blending indie pop that brings together dance leaning electronics with jangling guitars and their knack for an overarching pop melody.

The band explains the new single is about "the moment after years of being smitten by the coolest girl on the street. She's a little older and has all the rumors about her but for some reason she is entertained by you and wants to teach you new tricks. Although she walks all over you it gives you a new strut and lifts your street cred in the neighborhood. If Bruce Lee and Springsteen had a baby, Kool Aid would be it. Called Bruce. Bruce Lee slicing the guitar jeet kune do style and a heartland rock type feel like from the boss himself."

Childhood friends and now songwriting dream team Royel Otis (aka Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell) released their debut EP, Campus, last year leaning into the band's organic, nostalgic sound, bringing a swooning psychedelic edge to proceedings for extra-added blissfulness.

With the dream pop flow fully nailed, the pair wanted to get a little looser, a little edgier. That's just what they did on the latest EP, Bar n Grill, which saw them swapping synths for guitars and making everything that much grittier, while still showcasing their knack for an exceptional pop melody and a killer catchy chorus.

Watch the new music video here: