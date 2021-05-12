Rowan Announce EP Due Out June 23

Rising Cork indie rock trio, Rowan, are announcing their brand-new EP Everybody Talks. Due out on July 23rd, it's their first release via their new Los Angeles based label, Beverly Martel. The band are also sharing the title track today. The single is accompanied by a new music video based on a 'groggy morning after aesthetic' and shot at an old Georgian mansion just outside of Dublin.

"Everybody Talks" is the first, pulsating single taken from the forthcoming EP of the same name, and sees the band laying their emotions on the line. The title track looks to create a sense of paranoia and anxiety, through repetition and was written about what Dylan Howe (vocals) calls "the feeling you get when you're having a bad day and it seems like everybody's out to get you."That rollercoaster of emotions is echoed by dips and swirls between storming guitars and ever-changing rhythms.

Born out of the early pandemic last year, when the three accomplished musicians were forced into a hiatus from session work, Rowan are fast becoming one of the most exciting new Irish acts around. With a wealth of songs written over the years, primarily by vocalist Dylan Howe in his bedroom, the first clutch of songs Rowan released were delicate, longing and beautiful.

Debut single "Finish Line" came last January and provided a lush burst of indie-folk, while the joy of 'Big Wave' took influence from the 90's indie scene. Released in November last year, their debut EP No One Is Safe Here is a wistful collection of quiet serenity. Full of longing, escapism, and a desire to be somewhere else, the songs were inspired by Howe's "various struggles with mental health" as he used art to "try and get the bad stuff out. It's like therapy," he explains.

Of course, there were questions about whether Rowan should release music during a pandemic, especially with most established acts waiting for it all to blow over. "We figured doing anything was better than radio silence," explains Fionn and he was right. People connected to the pained escapism their music offered, which seemed to speak to the current moment in time perfectly. They didn't have expectations to suddenly become the biggest band in the world, "we just wanted to connect to people".

Connecting with people is exactly what Rowan did. With a groundswell of support from the likes of Hot Press, Nialler & Golden Plec, the band have also amassed hundreds of thousands of streams off their own backs. Now, under new label home Beverly Martel, Rowan continue to establish themselves as an emotional force to be reckoned with. A debut album is already in the works, whilst Everybody Talks comes as their next bold, defiant offering.