Rosier Unveils Second Single From Upcoming Album 'La punition'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rosier returns with vigor, unveiling the second track, La punition, from their upcoming album this fall. The song is available on all download and streaming platforms.

The ethereal indie-rock vibes of La punition once again showcase the Montreal quintet's rich artistic vision. Since 2019, they have been infusing a unique flair into today's indie-folk by blending old folk lyrics with an ethereal pop-rock sound that's always captivating.

This familiar-sounding tale describes the severe punishment meted out to a young woman who refuses to listen to her mother's wise words. In this ancient text from folk archives, we see the mother character threatening her own daughter with an encounter with the devil, as the ultimate punishment for her rebellious behavior. Rosier has drawn on this bitterness to create a song about the sometimes toxic dynamic that can exist between mother and daughter.

With over 1.5 million streams, a showcase at NXNE, and a summer tour in British Columbia, Rosier continues to push the boundaries of the genre with authenticity and virtuosity.

About Rosier

Rosier, a bilingual female-fronted Montreal-based collective, perfectly embodies the expression "between tradition and modernity." With a strong ethereal, poetic, and dreamy inclination, the quintet brings a unique touch to today's indie-folk scene. Their repertoire of modernized folk music highlights female voices expressing contemporary values while remaining rooted in their origins, blending indie sounds with pop influences.

The close-knit band of Rosier has been performing together for over a decade, formerly known as Les Poules à Colin. They have played in more than fifteen countries worldwide, released five albums, including the 2021 album Légèrement, and garnered four major nominations, including one at the ADISQ Gala and three at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. Their next album is set for release in the fall of 2024.

Accustomed to both local and international tours since their inception, the quintet has so far shone in major cities and numerous villages around the world. Events such as the Edmonton Folk Festival, TSB Festival Of Lights (New Zealand), Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (USA), Port Fairy Folk Festival (Australia), Tonder Folk Festival (Denmark), Festival Pause-Guitare (France), Bardentreffen Festival (Germany), Itinerari Folk Festival (Italy), Bromyard Folk Festival (UK), Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Scotland), and the Jeux de la Francophonie in Abidjan (Ivory Coast), to name just a few, have hosted their performances.

Photo Credit: Jean Malek

Comments