Role Model Joins Gracie Abrams as Special Guest on 'The Secret of Us' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Role Model will join acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Adams as special guest on her The Secret of Us tour. Produced by Live Nation, the North American run will kick off on September 5 at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR, and include shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (September 11), Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium (September 15) and Radio City Music Hall in New York City (October 4). See below for itinerary.

Fans can sign up now here to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, June 4, at 10:00 AM local time. General onsale begins on Friday, June 7, at 10:00 AM local time at gracieabrams.com.

Kansas Anymore, Role Model’s sophomore album, will be released on July 19 via Interscope Records. While his 2022 debut album Rx was about being in love, Kansas Anymore is inspired by homesickness, heartbreak, and the process of redefining oneself amidst those feelings. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Kansas Anymore will instantly receive his new single, "Deeply Still in Love," and “Oh, Gemini.”

With over five million combined global streams, "Deeply Still In Love" has taken the internet by storm, with over 150 million views across more than 36,000 creates on TikTok. The track entered the Spotify US Daily Viral Chart on May 28 at #54, supported additionally by its growth on Instagram Reels surpassing 13,000 creates. Check out Episode 2 of the “No Place Like Home Diaries,” which takes fans behind the scenes in the studio with Role Model, HERE.

Now 27, Role Model initially gained traction a string of independent singles in 2017, receiving co-signs from Benny Blanco and the late legend Mac Miller. He unassumingly caught fire with projects such as the oh, how perfect and our little angel EPs. In 2021, “forever&more” racked up 60 million Spotify streams as OnesToWatch christened it “one of our favorite songs of the summer.” DIY pegged him among its “Class of 2022,” and he embarked on a massive world tour with stops at Coachella, Hangout Music Festival, Bonnaroo and more. After attaining hundreds of millions of streams and selling out headline shows, Role Model released his full-length debut album, Rx, in 2022, which earned acclaim from HYPEBEAST, Interview, FLAUNT, People, CLASH Magazine and more.

Role Model – 2024 Tour Dates with Gracie Abrams

9/5 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

9/6 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

9/8 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*

9/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

9/19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/24 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

9/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Role Model

Role Model's been in love. He was so in love he wrote his entire debut album, Rx, about it. But not all romances last forever, and the 27-year-old's grieving of that same relationship is at the center of his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore. He began the project in 2022 but, faced with the ending of a formative relationship, he scrapped much of this early work. On his own and reinspired, he started anew, collaborating with Noah Conrad, Ian Fitchuk, Scott Harris & Jonah Shy to craft Kansas Anymore — a folk-tinged, lyric driven album featuring 13 new songs including "Oh Gemini" and "Deeply Still in Love." Role Model is looking forward to playing these songs live, but more than anything, he’s embracing the sense of pride — and closure — he feels about making the album, about turning a personally heavy season of life into something that might move others. As rough as it was to ride that roller coaster of heartbreak and homesickness, Role Model feels these are the greatest songs he’s made yet.

About Gracie Abrams

Since making her debut in 2019, Gracie Abrams has emerged as one of the most compelling singer-songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of such like-minded artists as Taylor Swift, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo and most recently, she earned the highly coveted nomination for Best New Artist for the 66th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. A consummate songwriter who names Joni Mitchell as her most formative influence, she penned her first song at age eight, then went on to amass a devoted following on the strength of her emotionally intimate lyrics and DIY sensibilities. As her profile rose, Abrams was named an artist to watch by taste making outlets like Pigeons & Planes, Fader, and i-D, in addition to being crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK. With the arrival of her debut project minor in summer 2020, she received glowing reviews from the likes of NME, who praised her “painfully honest tales of heartbreak draped in delicate melodies that carry much more intrigue than the usual run-of-the-mill singer-songwriter.” Executive-produced by Blake Slatkin — and also made with leading producers like Joel Little and benny blanco – the seven-song effort features her beloved singles “21,” “I miss you, I’m sorry,” and “Long Sleeves.” In November 2021, Abrams returned with This Is What It Feels Like, a 12-track project exploring such complex emotional experiences as self-betrayal, insecurity, and failed attempts at connection. Soon after completing her sold-out North American headline tour for This Is What It Feels Like, she set to work on her debut album. Abrams kicked off 2022 with a headline tour of North America followed by a support slot on Olivia Rodrigo’s tour and reconnected with Dessner to release two songs “Block me out” and “Difficult.” In 2023, Abrams released her highly anticipated debut album, Good Riddance, on February 24, followed by a North American headline tour that sold out in under one hour. Gracie toured with Taylor Swift as the opening act on select dates of her blockbuster Eras Tour and will continue as direct support when the Eras Tour returns to North America later this year.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

Comments