Roger Eno announces 'The Skies' Live Tour; New Album 'the skies, they shift like chords' Sets November Release

Eno will be performing  in the US, UK and Europe in 2023/ 2024. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 3 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 4 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain

Roger Eno announces 'The Skies' Live Tour; New Album 'the skies, they shift like chords' Sets November Release

New live dates have been announced for Roger Eno, who will be performing  in the US, UK and Europe in 2023/ 2024. 

In this new live show, pieces from his upcoming DG sophomore album, the skies, they shift like chords (out on Friday), will be showcased for the first time, as well as highlights from his repertoire. These performances will feature both Roger playing solo piano, and also accompanied by his daughter, Cecily Eno on vocals, a string quintet and guitar and with an arresting backdrop of filmic visuals.

Returning after concerts last April including a sold out London live show at LSO St. Lukes, in November Roger will showcase his new show at the Kolarac foundation in Serbia. He will then go on to perform at the launch event of the much talked about new arts venue, the Fotografiska Museum in Berlin.

With a stunning LED  backdrop, it will be a night to remember. Touring in 2024 begins in earnest at Vinterjazz, the winter edition of the Copenhagen Jazz Festival, before his exciting show at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, co-headlining with the rousing drone choir, NYX, who’s immersive performances combine electronics with extended vocal technique. This show will go on general sale on Wednesday 18th of October with a Southbank members pre-sale on Tuesday 17th.

Roger will then head to the US to perform for the first time in over a decade, firstly at the well-regarded Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee on the 21st of March and then shows to follow at LA’s Masonic Lodge on the 27th and Brooklyn’s National Sawdust on the 29th with the fantastic American Contemporary Music Ensemble.

Tomorrow also sees the release of a performance video for “Arms Open Wide”, taken from the forthcoming album, the skies, they shift like clouds. A track that showcases the simplicity of Roger Eno’s solo piano, its gentle yet grounded feel has the power to transport the listener rapidly to a reflective space. This poignant, beautifully captured piece was filmed at the Norwich Arts Centre and directed by Dave Meyer -  a trailer is available to view here and the full video will be available to view Friday here.

Following on from his acclaimed, delicately orchestrated DG solo debut, The Turning Year (2022) and ephemeral tracks such as “Above and Below”, which has streamed over 21 million times, the skies, they shift like chords will be issued digitally worldwide, and in physical formats on 13 October 2023 (US LP release date - 17th of November). 

On this new album Eno describes the world in a dozen musical watercolors based on spontaneous sketches, tracing an evocative and thought-provoking path through sound and silence. “Most of my pieces are snapshots of things that were experienced in the moment,” he says. “How do you describe the world, unless it’s in an instant? You can’t fix anything because everything is in flux, it’s changing and mutable.”

FORTHCOMING LIVE DATES:

04 Nov 2023  - Zadužbina Ilije M. Kolarca/ Serbia  ticket link

22 Nov 2023 - Fotografiska Museum / Berlin  ticket link

14 Feb 2024 - Copenhagen Jazz Festival/ Copenhagen ticket link

25 Feb 2024 - Queen Elizabeth Hall / London (co-headline - NYX choir) - on sale Weds 18/10

21 Mar 2024 - Big Ears festival/ Knoxville, TN  ticket link

27 Mar 2024 - Masonic Lodge/ Los Angeles  ticket link

29 Mar 2024 - National Sawdust / Brooklyn, NY  ticket link

Photo credit: Cecily Eno



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP Overjoy to the World Photo
Blue Man Group to Release Holiday EP 'Overjoy to the World'

Blue Man Group shared the first peek into the project with the rocking single + video, “Jingle Bones.” Composed and arranged by longtime Blue Man Group contributing director and music composer Jeff Turlik, the project not only satisfies longtime fans with the time-honored classics, but also pushes the boundaries of the collective’s creativity.

2
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Childrens Book Photo
Maren Morris & Karina Argow to Release New Children's Book

Morris and Argow were inspired by reading to Morris’ young son to create their first children’s picture book — one that is visually stunning with a story that both children and adults will find humorous and engaging. ADDIE ANT GOES ON AN ADVENTURE combines clever wordplay alongside themes of independence, friendship, and inclusivity.

3
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch Photo
Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch

Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges has reworked the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg”, titled “사이보그를 따라와”, amplifying the album’s machine-like form, while NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma) highlights the emotional side of the album standout “Perfect Blue”.

4
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA Photo
Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA

Step into the lavish world of PRISCILLA with a video from writer/director Sofia Coppola and executive producer Priscilla Presley, as they dive into the process of bringing Priscilla’s life story to the big screen. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel AvivDavid Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv
John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' SongJohn Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song
I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This MonthI Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month
Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer AwarenessPhoto: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD