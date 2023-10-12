Roger Eno announces 'The Skies' Live Tour; New Album 'the skies, they shift like chords' Sets November Release

New live dates have been announced for Roger Eno, who will be performing in the US, UK and Europe in 2023/ 2024.

In this new live show, pieces from his upcoming DG sophomore album, the skies, they shift like chords (out on Friday), will be showcased for the first time, as well as highlights from his repertoire. These performances will feature both Roger playing solo piano, and also accompanied by his daughter, Cecily Eno on vocals, a string quintet and guitar and with an arresting backdrop of filmic visuals.

Returning after concerts last April including a sold out London live show at LSO St. Lukes, in November Roger will showcase his new show at the Kolarac foundation in Serbia. He will then go on to perform at the launch event of the much talked about new arts venue, the Fotografiska Museum in Berlin.

With a stunning LED backdrop, it will be a night to remember. Touring in 2024 begins in earnest at Vinterjazz, the winter edition of the Copenhagen Jazz Festival, before his exciting show at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, London, co-headlining with the rousing drone choir, NYX, who’s immersive performances combine electronics with extended vocal technique. This show will go on general sale on Wednesday 18th of October with a Southbank members pre-sale on Tuesday 17th.

Roger will then head to the US to perform for the first time in over a decade, firstly at the well-regarded Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee on the 21st of March and then shows to follow at LA’s Masonic Lodge on the 27th and Brooklyn’s National Sawdust on the 29th with the fantastic American Contemporary Music Ensemble.

Tomorrow also sees the release of a performance video for “Arms Open Wide”, taken from the forthcoming album, the skies, they shift like clouds. A track that showcases the simplicity of Roger Eno’s solo piano, its gentle yet grounded feel has the power to transport the listener rapidly to a reflective space. This poignant, beautifully captured piece was filmed at the Norwich Arts Centre and directed by Dave Meyer - a trailer is available to view here and the full video will be available to view Friday here.

Following on from his acclaimed, delicately orchestrated DG solo debut, The Turning Year (2022) and ephemeral tracks such as “Above and Below”, which has streamed over 21 million times, the skies, they shift like chords will be issued digitally worldwide, and in physical formats on 13 October 2023 (US LP release date - 17th of November).

On this new album Eno describes the world in a dozen musical watercolors based on spontaneous sketches, tracing an evocative and thought-provoking path through sound and silence. “Most of my pieces are snapshots of things that were experienced in the moment,” he says. “How do you describe the world, unless it’s in an instant? You can’t fix anything because everything is in flux, it’s changing and mutable.”

FORTHCOMING LIVE DATES:

04 Nov 2023 - Zadužbina Ilije M. Kolarca/ Serbia ticket link

22 Nov 2023 - Fotografiska Museum / Berlin ticket link

14 Feb 2024 - Copenhagen Jazz Festival/ Copenhagen ticket link

25 Feb 2024 - Queen Elizabeth Hall / London (co-headline - NYX choir) - on sale Weds 18/10

21 Mar 2024 - Big Ears festival/ Knoxville, TN ticket link

27 Mar 2024 - Masonic Lodge/ Los Angeles ticket link

29 Mar 2024 - National Sawdust / Brooklyn, NY ticket link

Photo credit: Cecily Eno