Roddy Ricch Dominates Charts With the Number One Song and Album in the Country

3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Roddy Ricch is dominating the charts as he currently holds the number one song and number one album in the country. This is his first number one on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart now that the "The Box" rose from number three on the January 11th chart. "The Box" also ascended to number one on Hot Rap Songs and races 13-3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"The Box" is dominating due to streaming, as the single jumped from number six to one to conquer the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for the first time through 42.6 million U.S. clicks in the week ending January 2nd. Roddy is the first hip-hop artist to have #1's on the Top 200 and Hot 100 charts in the same week since Drake did in the week ending August 8th of 2018 with Scorpion and "In My Feelings." He is the only artist besides Drake to have accomplished this feat in hip-hop in the last couple years. Both Post Malone and Travis Scott both narrowly missed the achievement in 2018. PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL is the first debut rap album to return to the number one spot on the US albums chart since The Game's The Documentary fifteen years ago.

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with his album PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL. 16-song set, which includes features from Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard, earned 101,500 album-equivalent units in its first week. His long awaited major label debut album, PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL, is available now via Atlantic Records HERE.

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL includes iconic features from such superstars as Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, and Lil Durk alongside such stellar new singles as "Tip Toe (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)," "Start Wit Me (Feat. Gunna)," and "Big Stepper," all of which are joined by companion visuals streaming now at the official Roddy Ricch YouTube channel HERE. "Tip Toe (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)" arrived mere days after Ricch was honored with three prestigious GRAMMY® Award nominations, which include "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Song" for Nipsey Hussle's "Racks In The Middle (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)," as well as a "Best Rap/Sung Performance" nod for Mustard's "Ballin (Feat. Roddy Ricch)." The electrifying new track arrived with an equally spectacular companion video, directed by Christian Breslauer (YNW Melly, Chris Brown) and streaming HERE.

Ricch - who recently heralded PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL with an incredible halftime performance at the Los Angeles Clippers' victory over the Houston Rockets on November 22nd, streaming HERE - is set to embark on his epic first-ever North American headline tour. The Antisocial Tour begins Saturday, December 28th at Los Angeles, CA's world-famous Hollywood Palladium and then continues into February 2020. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.roddyricchofficial.com/tour.

Named earlier this year to the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, Ricch has just been nominated for two leading BET Hip Hop Awards, including "Best New Artist" and "Best Mixtape," the latter honoring 2018's FEED THA STREETS II, available for streaming and download HERE. The mixtape - which marked Ricch's SoundScan/Billboard 200 chart debut - sees him teaming up with some of hip hop's top studio superstars, including Scott Storch (Post Malone, T.I., Young Thug), Cassius Jay (Cardi B, Migos, Gucci Mane), and hot emerging producer Sonic. FEED THA STREETS II is highlighted by such tracks as "Every Season" and "Die Young," both available at all DSPs and streaming services. The "Die Young" companion visual - also directed by JD Films - also proved a viral favorite, with individual YouTube views exceeding 79 million HERE.

Wise beyond his years, schooled in real-life struggles, and eloquently effective, Roddy Ricch clearly and concisely conveys truth by way of cinematic rhymes and catchy hooks. The self-proclaimed "illustrator of the streets" uploaded his first single, "Ricch N****" to SoundCloud in 2016 and immediately caught fire, generating more than 200,000 streams within two months. He followed up with his debut mixtape, FEED THA STREETS, streaming HERE. The project includes the breakthrough hit single, "Fucc It Up," accompanied by a smash companion video, now boasting close to 30 million individual views via Roddy Ricch's official YouTube channel HERE.

As if all that weren't enough, Ricch teamed with Marshmello for 2018's worldwide hit single, "Project Dreams," joined by an official video currently with over 61 million YouTube views HERE. More recently, Roddy teamed with Mustard for the GRAMMY® Award-nominated smash, "Ballin' (Feat. Roddy Ricch)," joined by a companion visual boasting over 34 million views HERE. In addition, Roddy went in depth on "Ballin" in an exclusive installment of Genius' "Verified," streaming HERE.

Listen to the new album below.

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

TRACKLISTING

Intro The Box Start Wit Me (Feat. Gunna) Perfect Time Moonwalkin (Feat. Lil Durk) Big Stepper Gods Eyes Peta (Feat. Meek Mill) Boom Boom Room High Fashion (Feat. Mustard) Bacc Seat (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Roll Dice Prayers To The Trap God Tip Toe (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) War Baby

THE ANTISOCIAL TOUR 2020

ITINERARY

JANUARY

14 Seattle, WA The Showbox

15 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

17 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

22 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

23 Austin, TX Emo's East

24 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Heaven Stage

28 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

30 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

31 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

1 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

5 Montreal, QC Club Soda

6 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

7 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

9 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

10 Chicago, IL Patio Theater

11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom

13 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

15 Denver, CO Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom





