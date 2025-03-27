Rock Band Bagdad Release 'They Don’t Know' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Polish rock group Bagdad have shared their debut EP, They Don’t Know via Houston’s tastemaking Rite Field Records. Recorded in the summer of 2024, They Don’t Know brings a nostalgic fusion of grunge’s explosive guitars and slowcore’s poignant depth. Bagdad’s distinctive edge crafts a sound that is so distinctive and undeniably their own. A trio consisting of guitarist and vocalist Franciszek Drobiński, bassist Wojciech Stach and drummer Jakub Gadamski, Bagdad bring their unique, Eastern European sensibilities to songs bursting with nostalgic melancholy and emotional resistance.

“They Don't Know" has come quite a long way. The songs were basically ready more than two years ago, but due to personnel changes in the band, the whole process dragged on,” explains Franciszek Drobiński. “When we entered the recording studio last summer, we weren't contracted with any record label, so we had to take care of everything ourselves. Then it went on its own, and by some chance we're releasing this EP under a label from Houston, Texas, more than five thousand miles from our hometown. It's pretty crazy.”

To herald the EP’s announcement, they shared their first-ever single, “Valley of Dry Bones.” This gritty, hypnotic track encapsulates the angsty sound of 90s grunge, giving listeners a brooding atmospheric experience Last month Bagdad shared the lamenting “Somewhere, Nowhere,” which explores regrets and goodbyes alongside soaring riffs and Franciszek Drobiński’s wistful vocals. Reminiscing on a love that could’ve been with brightly toned guitars, Bagdad continue to dig into painful emotions for a memorable sonic experience.

ABOUT BAGDAD:

Bagdad is an alt-rock group from Wrocław, Poland, formed in the fall of 2023. What began as a collaboration between school friends Franciszek Drobiński (guitar, vocals) and Wojciech Stach (bass) quickly evolved into a dynamic partnership when drummer Jakub Gadamski joined the fold. The group’s sound blends the raw energy of early 90s grunge with the introspective weight of slowcore, all filtered through the unique lens of Eastern European melancholia. In the summer of 2024, Bagdad began work on their debut EP, They Don’t Know, a collection that captures their blend of atmospheric tension and explosive catharsis. With an ear for mood and a taste for familiar melodies, the band crafts songs that balance quiet, introspective moments with explosive bursts of sonic guitar intensity.

Photo credit: Łukasz Gołąbek

