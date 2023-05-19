Robert Ellis Releases New Album 'Yesterday's News'

Critically acclaimed Texas-based artist Robert Ellis released his anticipated new album Yesterday's News, available everywhere through his own label Niles City Records. An ever evolving, creatively restless renaissance man, Ellis has redefined himself yet again, embracing a raw minimalist approach that prizes patience and restraint above all else.

Recorded live to tape in just two days, Yesterday's News is as stripped-down as it gets, with Ellis's delicate, reedy tenor accompanied only by nylon string guitar, upright bass, and the occasional piece of handheld percussion.

The arrangements are harmonically sophisticated, drawing on the open tunings and intricate fingerpicking of English songwriters like Nick Drake or Richard Thompson. Ellis's performances are similarly subtle and nuanced, tapping into the bittersweet longing of Chet Baker and the playful poignancy of Bill Evans and Jim Hall.

What emerges is a record that's not quite folk and not quite jazz, a series of intimate, unhurried meditations on growth and maturity, hope and regret, desire and contentment, all delivered by an artist learning to let go and get quiet, to slow down and appreciate the tiny little miracles that make life worth living.

Highlights from Yesterday's News include the "spare, lilting" (Brooklyn Vegan) title track "Yesterday's News"; the "dark and smoky" (Under The Radar) "On The Run"; the "sweet, intimate" (The Boot) "Close Your Eyes"; as well as the "tender, diary-like track" (Variance Magazine) "Gene."

Subverting expectations is nothing new for the celebrated songwriter and producer. Over the course of five solo albums, Ellis has flirted with everything from Paul Simon and John Prine to Elton John and Joni Mitchell, zigging whenever he was expected to zag in a series of sonic and visual transformations that ran the gamut from Redneck Steely Dan to Lone Star Liberace. NPR has hailed his "musical daring and impeccable songcraft," while Rolling Stone praised his "sharp eye for storytelling," and The New York Times lauded his writing as an emotional "gut punch."

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates:

05/19 - Houston, TX @ Mucky Duck

05/27 - Austin, TX @ Hot Luck Festival

06/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield

07/07 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

07/10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall*

07/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

07/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

07/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall*

07/15 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn*

10/05 - Groningen, NL @ Lutherse Kerk

10/06 - Hengelo, NL @ Metropool

10/08 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/09 - Eindhover, NL @ Muziekgebouw

10/10 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVrendenburg

* supporting Ben Kweller

Photo Credit: Erica Silverman