Robert Bannon's 'I Think He Knew' Pride Anthem Music Video Passes 40k Views On YouTube

Robert Bannon launched a new original video and single, "I Think He Knew Me." This riveting video shows the relationship between a father and son where the son reveals to his father that he is gay. The complicated situation is a heartfelt song about a father not understanding why his son is gay. In just one week, the video has garnered over 40,000 views. "I Think He Knew" is written by Songwirters/Playwrights Matt Gould and Griffin Mathews and produced by Lee Lessack for LML Music.

Robert Bannon is an accomplished and lauded musical theater and cabaret singer. He is also an actor and is a regular on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Robert Bannon's debut album, Unfinished Business, will be available on July 2, 2021.

This highly anticipated release showcases Bannon's versatile vocal talents and magnetic personality. The release includes duets with Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit and Loren Smith. Unfinished Business features Bannon's new single, "I Think He Knew Me" plus 10 other classics.



Bannon's debut single, a powerful rendition of the Bette Midler song "From A Distance,"went viral and garnered over 75K views from people across the county. The highly emotional and inspiring video performance summed up 2020 perfectly, providing an unforgettable, uplifting soundtrack to a tumultuous year. The track spotlights Bannon's extraordinary and emotive rich, soaring voice and vocal flourishes as he signs of a hopeful, peaceful and prosperous future.



Unfinished Business is collection of cover songs by various American Songbook crowd-pleasers running the gamut from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Mercer to Whitney Houston and features the original single, "I Think He Knew Me." Bannon recorded the album during the pandemic in his home studio, with all musicians adhering to social distancing guidelines.



"In a time when truth and authenticity are constantly questioned, Robert Bannon speaks from his heart and sings from his core. He is a refreshing and beautiful artist. Robert is the kind of artist we need right now."- Composer/Playwright Matt Gould

"Robert Bannon's warm voice and lush arrangements are just as timeless as this incredible artist, and the songs themselves. Each song takes the listener on a journey of fun and hope, all while celebrating life and LOVE. This album is not to be missed!"-Vocalist Loren Smith

Make sure to catch Robert live at 54 Below July 30th and at Feinstein's in Los Angeles on July 21st! His virtual concert release will debut on July 2nd. For more information please visit: www.ROBERTBANNON.com

