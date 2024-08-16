Rob49 and GlorRilla Team Up for Highly Anticipated 'Mama' Remix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riding the wave of his explosive 2024 success, Rob49 drops his highly anticipated remix of his track "Mama," now featuring the GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla. This release follows closely on the heels of Rob49’s collaboration with Cardi B on the heavy-hitting single “On Dat Money,” further establishing him as one of the hottest new artists in the game. This new remix has been gaining major momentum on social platforms, having fans begging for its release for over 6 months since Rob49 first teased it.

Rob49’s momentum has been unstoppable this year. Fresh off his nearly sold-out “Vultures Eat The Most” tour alongside Skilla Baby, Rob49 captivated his hometown of New Orleans by selling out the 15,000-capacity Smoothie King Center for his Annual Vulture Island Experience show, which featured major artists like Sexyy Red, Moneybagg Yo, and Fredo Bang.

With each release, including the recent "Homebody" (remix), Rob49 continues to cement his status as the next big star out of Louisiana. The "Mama" remix featuring GloRilla is poised to be another major hit, blending Rob49’s New Orleans roots with his dynamic, industry-shaking talent.

About Rob49:

Rob49, emerging from the 4th and 9th wards of New Orleans, began his rap career in 2019, heavily influenced by Travis Scott’s style and performance. His music, rooted in his tough upbringing and street experiences, quickly resonated with his hometown. In 2020, Rob49 released three tapes: "4our the World," "Vulture," and "Krazy Man," followed by "4 God" in 2021. His 2022 debut album, "Welcome to Vulture Island," featuring the hit "Vulture Island V2" with Lil Baby, gained massive traction with over 20 million YouTube views, earning endorsements from top artists like Birdman and Kevin Gates, and recognition from XXL as a 2023 Freshman Class cover star. His swift rise led to a slot on Nardo Wick’s sold-out 2022 tour and collaborations with Trippie Redd, French Montana, and others.

By 2023, Rob49 solidified his status as a hip-hop favorite with the release of "4God II," featuring stars like Roddy Ricch and DaBaby. The deluxe version of the album included additional tracks with Lil Durk and Skilla Baby. His feature on Travis Scott’s "Utopia" album, with the hit single "Topia Twins,” alongside 21 Savage, marked his first Billboard Hot 100 placement. Embracing his New Orleans roots, Rob49’s recent single “Wassam Baby '' with Lil Wayne showcases his nostalgic NOLA sound. As he joins Skilla Baby on the Vultures Eat the Most tour this summer 2024 and prepares new music releases, Rob49 continues to capture the attention of fans and peers alike, proving he's a force in hip-hop.

About GloRilla:

GloRilla is an award-winning hip-hop artist from the North Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, Tennessee. The world got its first taste of the femme fatale with her breakout single "FNF (Let's Go)." This song sparked the viral #FNFChallenge and paved the way for the rising star to sign with Yo Gotti's prestigious CMG record label in partnership with Interscope Records. Following her breakout anthem, she collaborated with Cardi B on "Tomorrow 2," which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on Apple Music, and accumulated over 25 million YouTube views in just three weeks. Her swift rise earned her the "Breakthrough Artist" Award at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards and a Grammy nomination that same year. She also received multiple honors after that, including nominations for the AMAs, VMAs, and IHeart Music Awards.

Her latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, has amassed over 550M streams in the U.S. She released two Hot 100 top 40 singles, including "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The latter peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Yeah Glo!" became Glo's third No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, after "F.N.F." and "Tomorrow 2." The Rihanna-approved "TGIF" became her third top 40 hit this year. Other standout accolades include gracing the covers of major magazines including ELLE, The CUT, and XXL Freshman Class 2023. She blossomed into a must-see performer, performing at some of the biggest stages in the world, including Madison Square Garden. Whether she's doing a weather update on a local news channel or hanging out with the President at the White House, GloRilla continues to become a fixture in pop culture.

About Skilla Baby:

Skilla Baby is a 25-year-old rapper from Detroit, Michigan signed to Geffen Records. Skilla has his own unique sonic lane with his searching growl, world-weary rhymes, and ability to crunch out both party records and introspective records with depth. He’s been co-signed by the likes of Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Travis Scott, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Rob49, Jack Harlow and more. Jack even shouted him out on the number 1 record “Lovin On Me” while Skilla’s collab record with Rob49 and Tay B “Mama” charted in the top 15 on Urban Radio. Skilla came from a sports background playing football and basketball and uses that mentality and discipline when approaching music. In 2023 he dropped his project We Eat The Most which included standout record “Icky Vicky Vibes.” His other notable songs include “Gorgeous (feat. City Girls),” “Bae,” and most recently “Plate.” To date he graced the coveted cover of XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class as the 10th spot winner voted by the fans. He received critical acclaim from the likes of COMPLEX, Pitchfork, Billboard, BET, REVOLT and more. His live show experience includes performing with Offset, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Rob49, Summer Walker, in addition to his own sets at Rolling Loud and Morehouse College. Besides having a budding music career, altruism is important to Skilla Baby.

