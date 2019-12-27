Rob Garza Releases New Music Video For 'Where the Moon Hides'

Rob Garza (half of the pioneering electronic outfit Thievery Corporation) has released a music video for "Where the Moon Hides," a single from his debut EP as GARZA of the same name. Featuring captivating, ethereal visuals and singer-songwriter EMELINE (the stunning vocalist on the track), the video takes the viewer through a dreamy tech landscape.

Where the Moon Hides was released on Magnetic Moon Records on Nov. 22nd. "This EP and project started with the intent of writing for other artists. As the project started to evolve, it grew into a collaborative experience working with younger singers, writers and producers. Letting the music lead the way, it opened into different forms, genres and sounds with a more modern electronic edge," Garza says. Working with young artists Seann Bowe and EMELINE, the EP turns into a delicate balance of rhythm, texture and melody.

"The title track is utterly stunning, a dreamy, ethereal synth pop masterpiece, with a breathy alluring vocal performance by budding young Providence singer EMELINE."

-Black Book Magazine

After twenty years of Thievery Corporation, GARZA is the result of a veteran, multi-instrumental talent that continues to explore those remaining uncharted territories of modern art and music. He'll embark on a nationwide tour named after the EP in February, 2020.

Where the Moon Hides Tour 2020:



2/8 San Diego, CA Music Box

2/9 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

2/10 Sante Fe, NM Meow Wolf

2/12 Dallas, TX Granada

2/13 Austin, TX Emo's

2/15 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's Uptown

2/18 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

2/19 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

2/20 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

2/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

2/22 Saxapahaw, NC Haw River Ballroom

2/25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

2/26 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

2/27 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/28 Philadelphia, PA WCL Downstairs

2/29 Washington, D.C. U Street Music Hall





