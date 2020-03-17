Rico Nasty Releases Visual For New Record 'Lightning'

The Queen of the DMV, Rico Nasty, is well aware that her fans are waiting for her highly-anticipated debut. In the meantime, she's managed to leave deliver fans with a number of rockstar features and releases. Today, Rico unveiled her latest, colorful release "Lightning." The enchanting record is available now on all DSPs and streaming platforms. In addition, the song's release is accompanied by a fiery companion visual directed by Robert Henry, Nate P and Anthony Brown, which features the rising star jamming to her own boastful lyrics while flexing her newfound stardom, cruising in a futuristic Tesla and waving stacks of money; the visual is available now via the rapper's official YouTube channel - watch below!

The new record was produced by Internet Money--the collective responsible for Rich the Kid's "Plug Walk" and Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" to Drake's "Blue Tint."

"Lightning" follows a number of recent releases, including "Hard," "Fashion Week" and "Time Flies," which is featured on the Madden NFL 2020 soundtrack and a jaw-dropping remix to the late Popsmoke's "Welcome To The Party." Earlier this year, the DMV-based artist joined Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito to deliver the remix to 100 gecs hit "ringtone." In 2019, Rico released the collaboration project "ANGER MANAGEMENT" with longtime producer Kenny Beats who is also joined by Baauer, EarthGang and Splurge. The collective follows 2018's label debut mixtape, "NASTY," available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

A wildly charismatic live performer, Rico Nasty has had a number of high-profile appearances in the past year, making her debut at the first Roling Loud New York, performing at the 2019 Pornhub Awards and lighting up the stage at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with a pair of spectacularly creative sets. In addition, she was also named a 2019 XXL Freshman and featured on the cover of XXL's Summer 2019 issue.

