Richard Thompson to Perform HIPPIES, THUGS AND HEROES TOUR at Boulder Theater
The co-founder of Fairport Convention and acclaimed solo artist will perform at the Boulder Theater.
Richard Thompson will bring his band to the Boulder Theater for the Hippies, Thugs and Heroes Tour on Saturday, February 6, 2027, with support from Clayton Linthicum and Quinn Bachand.
Event Details
Saturday, February 6, 2027
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale Friday, October 16 at 10:00am here
Reserved Seated Tickets
All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.
Richard Thompson's musical influence cannot be overstated. Having co-founded the groundbreaking group Fairport Convention as a teenager in the '60s, he and his bandmates invented the distinctive strain of British Folk Rock. He left the group by the age of 21 which was followed by a decade long musical partnership with his then-wife Linda, to over 30 years as a highly successful solo artist. In 2011, Thompson received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) personally bestowed upon him by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The Los Angeles Times called him 'the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix' and Rolling Stone has named him one of the Top 100 Guitarists of All Time. He has received lifetime achievement awards for songwriting from the BBC Radio 2 Awards, the Americana Music Association, and was awarded the prestigious Ivor Novello Award. His song '1952 Vincent Black Lightning' was named one of TIME Magazine's '100 Greatest Songs Since 1923.'
A wide range of musicians have recorded Thompson's songs including Robert Plant, Elvis Costello, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Del McCoury, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Jones, David Byrne, Don Henley, Los Lobos, and many more. His massive body of work includes many Grammy nominated albums as well as numerous soundtracks, including Werner Herzog's Grizzly Man and 2019's The Cold Blue. His genre defying mastery of both acoustic and electric guitar along with engaging energy and onstage wit continue to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos and writers in Folk Rock history.
The Lounge at the Boulder Theater is now serving pizza. Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.
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