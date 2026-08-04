PAVLOG'S DOG Australian Tour Set to Launch

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An Australian tour of PAVLOG'S DOG has been announced, according to a publicity notice sent to newsdesks. Additional details about the production, including venues, dates, and creative personnel, have not yet been released.

Following their sold-out Australian debut in 2025, progressive rock band Pavlov's Dog return with a performance the publicity notice describes as one fans have dreamed of for decades. This time, the band will perform their debut album, Pampered Menial, in its entirety.

For more than fifty years, Pavlov's Dog, led by David Surkamp, have occupied a place in rock history. Their 1975 debut, Pampered Menial, blended progressive rock, folk and theatrical ambition. According to the publicity notice, while critics and devoted fans embraced its brilliance, the band's uncompromising sound proved difficult to categorise, and they gradually drifted from the mainstream.

Joining the lineup is Iain Matthews (Fairport Convention, Matthews Southern Comfort). Matthews has spent more than five decades weaving together folk, country, rock and Americana, including an international hit cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Woodstock' and a catalogue spanning more than fifty years.

Tour Dates

ADELAIDE – The Gov – Sunday July 11

PERTH – Astor Theatre – Wednesday July 14

SYDNEY – City Recital Hall – Friday July 16

BRISBANE – The Tivoli – Sunday July 18

Tickets go on sale Thursday August 6 at 11am AEST from www.davidroywilliams.com.

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