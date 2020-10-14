Richard Spitzer Releases New Single 'So In Love'

Listen to the new track below!

Richard Spitzer has released a new single, "So In Love" today, accompanied by a lyric video featuring artwork by Indra Mousely. The track is featured on Spitzer's upcoming EP, Cry Wolf, due out October 23. Pre-order Cry Wolf via Bandcamp.

Discussing "So In Love," Spitzer states, "After having a panic attack envisioning jealous thoughts and fears of betrayal, I started experiencing physical tightness in my chest. I did some Googling and realized I was probably just losing my mind. So, I calmed down and started writing this song, to ease the pressure. And it worked!"

After a year of nervous breakdowns, 2020 brought New York City to the point of crisis. Cry Wolf was written as a way to calm relationship paranoia and his Jewish anxiety. Spitzer was born in New York City into an Orthodox Jewish / Cuban family where music was a natural part of daily life. Salsa sounds at home against the somber bled into daily prayer at his Orthodox Hebrew Temple.

Richard found his way into performing at rave events at 16, following that path to pursuing a fine arts degree at SUNY Purchase College. There he studied studio composition with Phillip Glass, had songwriting classmates Regina Spektor, Dan Deacon, and won a contest to open for The Roots.

After school Richard had several New York City underground dance and indie projects such as Nite Club (Tape Theory, Blackbudget), Vinyl Life (Ultra Records, Star 69), and Hotels (Hidden Shoal). Under the name Little Star Dweller and Loveskills he created a unique style of pop music.

With a heavy appetite for DJ friendly sounds, modern R&B and indie radio alike, Loveskills' critically-acclaimed debut EP, Multiplicity, rose to the top of the charts on college radio stations across the U.S. And in 2015, Loveskills' EP Pure was nominated for 'Best Urban EP' at the Independent Music Awards.

After years as a performing artist across the U.S. and the world, Richard began to utilize his composing and production technique in commercial visual media for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Upright Citizens Brigade and had original music featured on NBC and MTV. Taking him down a new music path, leading him wanting to create material that felt more personal.

While his debut last year was a more stripped-down affair, Cry Wolf finds a middle ground to his earlier work, adding drums, synths and fuller arrangements. Cry Wolf is about overcoming paranoia, relationship worries, fear and insecurity in all forms. And of course, his Jewish upbringing.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Indra Mousely

