Richard Lynch Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Current Conditions'

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Indie country music legend Richard Lynch has released his new single, "Current Conditions" and the accompanying lyric video. With powerful lyrics and a masterfully-crafted melody, the song reflects the tumultuous ups and downs of a broken relationship, offered with Lynch's signature emotive style.

The accompanying lyric video for "Current Conditions" offers a powerful visual representation of the emotions felt in the song and is sure to captivate Lynch's fans.

Lynch is a multi-award winning artist who has seen success on both domestic and international radio charts, and has appeared in major publications like Billboard Magazine, Taste of Country, and The Boot. He has collaborated with popular artists such as Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy award-winning singer Rhonda Vincent. "Current Conditions" follows Lynch's Top 20 Cashbox single "Thankful, Grateful and Blessed", and is taken from his latest album "Radio Friend." That album has enjoyed 3 international iTunes chart Top 25 hits.

For more information on Richard Lynch's latest release, "Current Conditions", and the accompanying lyric video, please visit http://www.richardlynchband.com.



