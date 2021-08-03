Restart Stages at Lincoln Center Presents 'Continuum at Jaffe Drive'

Restart Stages at Lincoln Centeer presents Continuum at Jaffe Drive from August 16-20, 2021 at 7:00pm at The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza W 65th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY, United States, 10023. Continuum at Lincoln Center is sponsored by Mrs. Veronica Atkins. https://www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/continuum-at-jaffe-drive-653.

Slip into an unexpected musical hideout when violinist Nick Kendall, artist in residence and curator of Continuum, unveils his four shows in the underground Jaffe Drive at Lincoln Center. Kendall's informal and spontaneous collaborations create emotional and personal connections between artists and audience, a shared path of musical discovery. Surprise programming will become a musical playground for the highest caliber artists, where super music lovers and fans can experience something unique and new.

WITH FEATURED PERFORMANCES BY:

August 16 - Steve Hackman featuring India Carney and musicians from the New York Philharmonic: Quan Ge, violin; Qianqian Li, violin; Cong Wu, viola; Nathan Vickery, cello

August 17 - Michael Thurber featuring Jon Lampley, Amber Iman and Mark Dover

August 19 - Becca Stevens and Nathan Schram

August 20 - Time for Three

Seats for the performance are available via the TodayTix Lottery. Enter for a chance to win a FREE pod (two seats) starting two weeks before the show. Entries close three days before a performance at 12:59 pm ET. Enter the Lottery through the TodayTix app: https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/shows/23562.

Please visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/dark-disabled-stories-532 for important ticketing and COVID-19 health and safety information: If you have any questions about this performance or the TodayTix Lottery, please contact Guest Services at 212-875-5456 or guestservices@lincolncenter.org (Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm ET).