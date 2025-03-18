Remy Bond Unveils 'The Star Shaped Baby' Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer, songwriter, and creative visionary Remy Bond has announced her Summer 2025 tour. Kicking off on June 1st in Philadelphia, The Star Shaped Baby Tour will see Bond bring her unique artistry to the stage across North America, with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on June 17th. Shortly after, she’ll head overseas for a run of European dates in July, including performances in London, Paris, and at Lollapalooza Berlin.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, March 19 at 10am local time, with general on-sale following on Friday, March 21 at 10am local time. See the full list of dates below and click HERE for ticket information.

Last month, Remy announced her signing to Warner Records with the dreamy, ‘50s-inspired new single “Simple Girl.” Watch the stunning video—directed by her sister, Olivia Bond.

The 19-year-old’s major label debut basks in the nostalgia and uncanny glamor that’s made her an Amazon Music 2025 Indie Artist to Watch and landed her a spot on People Magazine’s Spring 2025 Emerging Artists list, Zane Lowe’s 25 for ‘25 list for Apple Music, and InStyle’s 2025 Musicians to Watch list. Elton John played the track on his Rocket Hour radio show, praising her artistry: “Love that single … her visuals are deeply rooted in the ‘50s and the ‘60s … the songs are great and the record is great. We’ll be playing more of Remy Bond.”

Fascinated by the washed-up beauty of places like Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Golden Age Hollywood — where she often retreats to write — Remy seamlessly weaves together a love for nostalgia with modern sonic flourishes and lyrics, filtering it all through the unique perspective and experiences of navigating young adulthood.

Remy has recently demonstrated how holistic her vision is with her recent singles—like the lush “Red White and Blue” and fame-skewering “Star Shaped Baby”—that come with captivating videos full of oversaturated colors, Lynchian vibes, and big wigs. It’s become clear that Remy’s bewitching music is inextricable from her highly intentional imagery.

The New York City-raised artist’s rise began with her June 2024 single “Summer Song,” which instantly connected with audiences around the globe, amassing nearly 15 million streams and had notable viral success, with over 100,000 creates using the song on social media. Stay tuned for more from Remy Bond as she continues to unveil more of her artistry and star power.

Remy Bond Tour Dates:

June 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

June 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

June 6 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

June 8 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

June 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Altar

June 13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Bronze Peacock Room

June 14 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live - 3TEN

June 15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

June 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

June 19 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego - Voodoo Room

June 22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

June 24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou’s

June 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

July 1 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

July 2 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

July 3 — London, UK @ Earth Theatre

July 6 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

July 8 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

July 10 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor

July 11 — Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin

July 12 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza

Photo Credit: Kirt Barnett

