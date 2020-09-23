Red City Radio Signs to Pure Noise Records

Full-length album Paradise will be released December 4, 2020.

Punk-rockers Red City Radio are thrilled to announce their upcoming full-length album Paradise will be released December 4, 2020 via Pure Noise Records. There is - obviously - a great irony in naming any album released in 2020 Paradise. It's a year that's been anything but on so many levels that it doesn't even bear getting into. Yet that's exactly what Red City Radio decided to title its fourth full-length record. It also might seem an odd thing for a band that has always kind of been the underdog to do, but, in fact, it's very much in keeping with their unstoppable disposition and the resilience that has flowed through music since the band started in 2007.



"We took the album title from the song of the same name," explains vocalist/guitarist Garrett Dale, "which is about finding your own paradise - even if that's just a hard journey you're going to take. That's what paradise means to me - a paradise of the mind, finding truth and peace and love through your honest, horrible realities. It's all how you look at it, all perception. Paradise can even be a prison if you look at it that way."

"It's this internal state that you find within yourself," agrees guitarist Ryan Donovan, "within your own journey, within your own reconciliations with your own demons, or even just finding peace inside in whatever it is that you love in whatever capacity. People find paradise in just sitting at home on the couch with their dog or cat, people find paradise writing music, people find paradise painting or reading - it's all kind of conceptual and internalized."

Fans can get a taste of what's to come from the upcoming album and watch the music video for new single "Baby Of The Year" today below. The track carries the four-piece's upbeat punk rock qualities while the video encapsulates the high-energy and hilarious personality that has helped cement solid support around the world.

"Baby Of The Year is about self-realization and the inevitable change, in life, that you've gotta learn to roll with" shares Donovan on the new single.

The 12 songs that make up Paradise can, if you want them to, act as a kind of mirror of the soul - one that you can look into to analyze who and where you are and, more, importantly, what you can do, even if things seem overwhelmingly bad, to push through.

Listen to "Baby Of The Year" below.

Paradise Track Listing

1. Where Does The Time Go

2. Baby Of The Year

3. Did You Know

4. Love A Liar

5. Young, Beautiful & Broke

6. 100,000 Candles

7. Paradise

8. Edmond Girls

9. Doin' It For Love

10. Apocalypse, Please!

11. Fremont Casino

12. Gutterland

View More Music Stories Related Articles