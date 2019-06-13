Reckless Kelly Release GOD FORSAKEN TOWN (LIVE) From New Album

On June 21, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kelly will release Bulletproof Live via Thirty Tigers. The album is a live recording of their seminal album Bulletproof captured in July and August of 2018 in celebration of the record's tenth anniversary. Today, Taste of Country premiered "God Forsaken Town (Live)," the third and final single to be released from their forthcoming album.

Listen to "God Forsaken Town (Live)" via YouTube:

Pre-order Bulletproof Live

Willy Braun, speaking on the song's creation, said, "Robert Earl Keen and I wrote 'God Forsaken Town' for our friends in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and the resilience of the people who call 'The Crescent City' home."

Bulletproof Live was recorded in the summer of 2018 during a west coast tour where the band was celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the release of Bulletproof. The band took the best takes, hand picked from their favorite shows and curated them for this new album.

Excitement for Bulletproof Live has been building steadily with coverage from Rolling Stone, Wide Open Country, The Boot, and more.

"Some artists might have wanted to do a bunch of overdubs, and 'fix' the whole thing," said Willy Braun. "We Decided not to do that, and make it a true live album, both for the sake of posterity and out of honesty. What's the point of a live record otherwise? Live music is best served on the brink of disaster. Sure, there are a few sharp notes and a clunker or two here and there, but that's what happens in a live setting and what we have here- just six guys that have been playing music together for a long time, a hell of a good road crew and some truly great crowds. There are no studio tricks and no pitch correction, We wanted it to be real honest and real live-bootleg style."

The band has also been hard at work on their anticipated follow up to their 9th studio album Sunset Motel, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart, hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Chart and #7 on the Americana Radio Chart. The album was embraced by Billboard, Rolling Stone Country and many more.

Reckless Kelly are currently in the midst of a national tour, with more tour dates to be announced later this year. The band will host their annual Braun Brothers Reunion festival in Challis, ID on August 8-10. Find a full list of tour dates below and on the band's website.

Tracklist:

1) Ragged As The Road (Live)

2) You Don't Have To Stay Forever (Live)

3) Love In Her Eyes (Live)

4) Passin' Through (Live)

5) I Never Had A Chance (Live)

6) One False Move (Live)

7) A Guy Like Me (Live)

8) American Blood (Live)

9) How Was California (Live)

10) California Blue (Live)

11) Mirage (Live)

12) Don't Say Goodbye (Live)

13) God Forsaken Town (Live)

14) Wandering Eye (Live)

15) Bulletproof (Live)

Tour Dates:

6/14: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

6/15: New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

7/11: The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

7/12: Ft. Worth, TX - The Yard

7/13: Austin, TX - Antone's

7/19: Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

7/26: Cortez, CO - Montezuma County Fairgrounds

7/27: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

8/1: Red River, NM - The Motherlode Saloon

8/2: Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazer's

8/3: Lamar CO - Sand & Sage Round-Up

8/4: Huntsville, UT - Snowbasin Resort

8/8-10: Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion

8/15: Victor, ID - Music On Main Street

8/17: Helix, OR - Quantum 9 Arena

8/18: Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

8/19 Billings, MT - Pub Station

8/23 Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads

8/26: Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair

8/31: San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

9/10: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation

9/13: Fall River, MA - The Narrows Center For The Arts

9/15: Pittsburg, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

9/21: Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's

9/22: Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

10/12 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

11/1: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/2: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/3: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/7: Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11/8: Garden City, ID - Revolution Center

11/9: Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

11/10: Salt Lake, UT - The Common Wealth Room

11/13: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

11/14: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11/15: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

11/17: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

11/29: New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre

Photo Credit: Cassandra Weyandt





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You