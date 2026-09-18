Raynes Releases 'Pure Blue' Single Ahead of Debut Album RADIO REMIND ME

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

British-American trio Raynes has released 'Pure Blue,' the third and final single from the group's upcoming debut album Radio Remind Me.

A slow-burning crescendo that builds from intimate reflection to full-bodied explosion, 'Pure Blue' layers accordion, bouzouki, and mandolin to revisit the narrative of The Beach Boys' 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' from the other side—asking whether growing up is really as wonderful as we once imagined it would be. Produced by Mat Charley and co-produced by Chris Sclafani, the GRAMMY Award-winning engineer whose credits include Ed SHeeran, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and The Weeknd, the track arrives alongside a cinematic music video reminiscent of The Killers' desert-shot visuals and their Las Vegas roots. Rather than the Nevada desert, however, Raynes heads to the prairie of Bismarck, North Dakota, where Mat and Joe first met in college, bringing the song's themes of memory, longing, and growing up full circle. The video was shot and edited by Ryan Cory (Pearl Jam, Sleater Kinney, Ben Harper, Danny Clinch).

Raynes' new album Radio Remind Me was co-produced and mixed by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Chris Sclafani (Ed SHeeran, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande). Fans can stream 'Pure Blue' on all major digital streaming platforms here and can pre-order/pre-save Radio Remind Me now at this link.

The trio recently released their previous single 'Roses All Over,' which is the 4th most added song at Hot AC radio just behind Tame Impala, Michelle Branch/New Radicals and Karol G & Bruno Mars. 'Roses All Over' debuted in the Top 40 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart and continues to climb.

Raynes' story began with a chance Instagram discovery. North Dakota natives Mat Charley and Joe Berger came across a video of UK singer Mark Race and were immediately captivated—first by his charisma, then by his voice. After exchanging direct messages and countless phone calls, Race boarded a flight to the United States to start a band with the pair. The experience proved so life-changing that he later had the flight number tattooed on his arm.

Raynes has built a devoted international following through soaring multi-part harmonies, poetic songwriting, and an unmistakable sound that doesn't fit into any one genre. The trio has signed with Sony Music Publishing, released six singles and four EPs, amassed tens of millions of streams, and attracted hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. Their music has earned recognition from Billboard and People, while their electrifying live performances have taken them from BottleRock Festival to clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

With members bringing distinctly different musical backgrounds, Raynes has crafted a style that seamlessly blends folk, rock, chamber pop, Celtic influences, and world music into something wholly original. Rich vocal harmonies remain at the heart of their music, complemented by inventive instrumentation and thoughtful lyricism that have become the band's signature. In October 2026, Raynes will release their debut full-length album Radio Remind Me. This album is an exploration of time, memory, and nostalgia (or anemoia). Aesthetically, the album draws from the design principles of the Art Nouveau movement of the early 1900s, both visually and sonically—in the same way that practitioners of Art Nouveau created organic and beautiful art with man-made materials, Raynes' intention in creating Radio Remind Me was to make organic and beautiful music with vintage synthesizers, electronic drums, and more electric guitars than ever.

Raynes 2026/2027 Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 18 -- Monk's Bar -- Missoula, MT

SEPTEMBER 19 -- The Chameleon -- Spokane, WA

SEPTEMBER 21 -- The Shakedown -- Bellingham, WA

SEPTEMBER 22 -- Nectar Lounge -- Seattle, WA

SEPTEMBER 23 -- Hawthorne Theatre -- Portland, OR

SEPTEMBER 24 -- The Olympic -- Boise, ID

SEPTEMBER 26 -- Sisters Folk Festival -- Sisters, OR

SEPTEMBER 30 -- Felton Music Hall -- Felton, CA

OCTOBER 1 -- Harlow's -- Sacramento, CA

OCTOBER 2 -- Brick & Mortar Music Hall -- San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 4 -- The Coach House -- San Juan Capistrano, CA

OCTOBER 6 -- The Mint -- Los Angeles, CA

OCTOBER 7 -- Soda Bar -- San Diego, CA

OCTOBER 8 -- Last Exit Live -- Phoenix, AZ

OCTOBER 9 -- 191 Toole -- Tucson, AZ

OCTOBER 10 -- Revel -- Albuquerque, NM

OCTOBER 14 -- Lulu's Downtown -- Colorado Springs, CO

OCTOBER 15 -- The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues -- Denver, CO

OCTOBER 16 -- Moxi Theater -- Greeley, CO

OCTOBER 17 -- The Rialto Casper -- Casper, WY

OCTOBER 21 -- Soundwell -- Salt Lake City, UT

OCTOBER 23 -- The Pub Station Ballroom -- Billings, MT

NOVEMBER 7 -- Three Tanners Bank -- North Shields, UK

NOVEMBER 11 -- Workman's Club -- Dublin, Ireland

NOVEMBER 12 -- Mono -- Glasgow, UK

NOVEMBER 13 -- Lion's Den -- Manchester, UK

NOVEMBER 14 -- Westbourne Community Hall -- Emsworth, UK

NOVEMBER 15 -- The Garage -- London, UK

NOVEMBER 17 -- Debaser Nova -- Stockholm, Sweden

NOVEMBER 18 -- Mir -- Oslo, Norway

NOVEMBER 20 -- Tryckhallen -- Falkenberg, Sweden

NOVEMBER 21 -- Plan B -- Malmö, Sweden

NOVEMBER 22 -- Råhuset -- Copenhagen, Denmark

NOVEMBER 24 -- Maschinenhaus -- Berlin, Germany

NOVEMBER 27 -- Nochtspeicher -- Hamburg, Germany

NOVEMBER 29 -- Club Volta -- Cologne, Germany

NOVEMBER 30 -- De Helling -- Utrecht, Netherlands

FEBRUARY 2 – The Rock Boat -- Miami, FL

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo



Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 11 Hrs 42 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link