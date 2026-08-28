RAYNES Shares New Single JOSEPHINE Ahead of Debut Album

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British-American trio Raynes have released their latest single 'Josephine,' a playful yet sincere reimagining of the classic 'Jolene' narrative from a different perspective. 'Josephine,' written almost a decade ago, turns the story of romantic rivalry into one of projection and insecurity, exploring the idea that the person you're comparing yourself to may exist more in your own head than in reality. Over crunchy guitars and a charged-up disco beat, 'Josephine' explores the destructive power of envy and the impact it can have on self-worth.

Produced by Mat Charley and co-produced by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Chris Sclafani (Ed SHeeran, Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello, The Weeknd), 'Josephine' is the second single off of Raynes' debut full-length album, 'Radio Remind Me,' due out on October 16th. The new album Radio Remind Me was co-produced and mixed by Sclafani. Fans can stream 'Josephine' on all major digital streaming platforms at https://raynes.ffm.to/josephine and can pre-order/pre-save Radio Remind Me now at https://raynes.ffm.to/radioremindme.

The trio recently released their new single 'Roses All Over,' which is the 4th most added song at Hot AC radio just behind Tame Impala, Michelle Branch/New Radicals and Karol G & Bruno Mars.

Raynes' story began with a chance Instagram discovery. North Dakota natives Mat Charley and Joe Berger came across a video of UK singer Mark Race and were immediately captivated—first by his charisma, then by his voice. After exchanging direct messages and countless phone calls, Race boarded a flight to the United States to start a band with the pair. The experience proved so life-changing that he later had the flight number tattooed on his arm.

Raynes has built a devoted international following through soaring multi-part harmonies, poetic songwriting, and an unmistakable sound that doesn't fit into any one genre. The trio has signed with Sony Music Publishing, released six singles and four EPs, amassed tens of millions of streams, and attracted hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. Their music has earned recognition from Billboard and People, while their electrifying live performances have taken them from BottleRock Festival to clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

With members bringing distinctly different musical backgrounds, Raynes has crafted a style that seamlessly blends folk, rock, chamber pop, Celtic influences, and world music into something wholly original. Rich vocal harmonies remain at the heart of their music, complemented by inventive instrumentation and thoughtful lyricism that have become the band's signature. In October 2026, Raynes will release their debut full-length album Radio Remind Me. This album is an exploration of time, memory, and nostalgia (or anemoia). Aesthetically, the album draws from the design principles of the Art Nouveau movement of the early 1900s, both visually and sonically—in the same way that practitioners of Art Nouveau created organic and beautiful art with man-made materials, Raynes' intention in creating Radio Remind Me was to make organic and beautiful music with vintage synthesizers, electronic drums, and more electric guitars than ever.

Raynes 2026/2027 Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 16 -- Silver Lining Lounge -- New York, NY

SEPTEMBER 18 -- Monk's Bar -- Missoula, MT

SEPTEMBER 19 -- The Chameleon -- Spokane, WA

SEPTEMBER 21 -- The Shakedown -- Bellingham, WA

SEPTEMBER 22 -- Nectar Lounge -- Seattle, WA

SEPTEMBER 23 -- Hawthorne Theatre -- Portland, OR

SEPTEMBER 24 -- The Olympic -- Boise, ID

SEPTEMBER 26 -- Sisters Folk Festival -- Sisters, OR

SEPTEMBER 30 -- Felton Music Hall -- Felton, CA

OCTOBER 1 -- Harlow's -- Sacramento, CA

OCTOBER 2 -- Brick & Mortar Music Hall -- San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 4 -- The Coach House -- San Juan Capistrano, CA

OCTOBER 6 -- The Mint -- Los Angeles, CA

OCTOBER 7 -- Soda Bar -- San Diego, CA

OCTOBER 8 -- Last Exit Live -- Phoenix, AZ

OCTOBER 9 -- 191 Toole -- Tucson, AZ

OCTOBER 10 -- Revel -- Albuquerque, NM

OCTOBER 14 -- Lulu's Downtown -- Colorado Springs, CO

OCTOBER 15 -- The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues -- Denver, CO

OCTOBER 16 -- Moxi Theater -- Greeley, CO

OCTOBER 17 -- The Rialto Casper -- Casper, WY

OCTOBER 21 -- Soundwell -- Salt Lake City, UT

OCTOBER 23 -- The Pub Station Ballroom -- Billings, MT

NOVEMBER 7 -- Three Tanners Bank -- North Shields, UK

NOVEMBER 11 -- Workman's Club -- Dublin, Ireland

NOVEMBER 12 -- Mono -- Glasgow, UK

NOVEMBER 13 -- Lion's Den -- Manchester, UK

NOVEMBER 14 -- Westbourne Community Hall -- Emsworth, UK

NOVEMBER 15 -- The Garage -- London, UK

NOVEMBER 17 -- Debaser Nova -- Stockholm, Sweden

NOVEMBER 18 -- Mir -- Oslo, Norway

NOVEMBER 20 -- Tryckhallen -- Falkenberg, Sweden

NOVEMBER 21 -- Plan B -- Malmö, Sweden

NOVEMBER 22 -- Råhuset -- Copenhagen, Denmark

NOVEMBER 24 -- Maschinenhaus -- Berlin, Germany

NOVEMBER 27 -- Nochtspeicher -- Hamburg, Germany

NOVEMBER 29 -- Club Volta -- Cologne, Germany

NOVEMBER 30 -- De Helling -- Utrecht, Netherlands

FEBRUARY 2 – The Rock Boat -- Miami, FL

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo



Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo

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