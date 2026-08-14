Mark Ambor Releases New Song THE PROOF with Music Video

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Mark Ambor has released a new song titled THE PROOF, accompanied by a music video, via Capitol Records. The singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist wrote the track on his own before bringing in longtime collaborators to help produce it.

'I wrote 'The Proof' on a walk about a year ago,' says Ambor. 'I had the instrumental and the melody before the words, and it was on that walk where I wrote the whole song. I had just gotten back from tour and was confused about what was next for me. I like to think that no matter where you're at, better days are always ahead, and I wrote 'The Proof' to remind myself of that.'

Ambor wrote the track on his own and brought in his closest collaborators to help produce it out: perennial co-pilot Noel Zancanella (Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, U2) and longtime bandmembers Parker Sundby and Alex Mak. Ambor also reunited with director and photographer Ryan Falcoa—a companion from his earliest shows—on the video.

He recently previewed new music with a series of pop-up performances across New York City, including a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Union Pool, a massive gathering at Union Square Park and a packed-out subway car on the 6 Train. Earlier this summer, he supported Ed SHeeran on the opening North American date of his Loop Tour at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

The new music follows a busy 2025 for Ambor, with a completely sold-out European tour, a run of global marquee festival sets at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Governors Ball, among others, plus a nomination for MTV Push Performance of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ambor's 2024 album Rockwood became a worldwide hit with the breakout single 'Belong Together.' The track earned 25 platinum certifications globally, has amassed more than 1 billion streams to date and charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Ambor performed the track for his national television debuts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TODAY.

From sharing his first recordings with family and friends in 2016 to amassing tens of millions of monthly listeners and selling out his first headline tour in less than a day, Mark Ambor's rise has been meteoric. Since his debut EP, Hello World, won him a growing global fanbase, the New York City-based artist has sold out headline tours across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, bringing his dynamic live show to audiences worldwide. Ambor's most recent headline, The Rockwood Tour, sold out immediately, with additional dates added across multiple cities due to overwhelming demand, including a two-night run at New York City's Irving Plaza. Ambor's debut album, Rockwood, was released in August of last year to widespread praise. More from Ambor is imminent.

THE PROOF follows Ambor's recent singles THESE ARE THE DAYS and NEW YORK CONFIDENT, both released after his debut album ROCKWOOD, which included the breakout single BELONG TOUGETHER. Ambor recently performed a series of pop-up shows across New York City and supported Ed SHeeran on the opening North American date of his Loop Tour.

Photo Credit: Ryan Falcoa



Photo Credit: Ryan Falcoa

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