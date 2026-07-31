RAYNES Return with New Single ROSES ALL OVER, Debut Album Set

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British-American indie pop trio RAYNES has released a new single titled ROSES ALL OVER and announced a debut album, RADIO REMIND ME, set for release in October.

British-American trio Raynes released their new single, 'Roses All Over,' offering a first glimpse into the band's highly anticipated debut full-length album, Radio Remind Me, arriving October 16. Propelled forward by 80s-inspired drums and intricate synth arrangements, 'Roses All Over' includes lyrics with allusions to Marilyn Monroe and Kurt Cobain, proposing that, for an artist, it may truly be better to burn out than to fade away. The new album Radio Remind Me was co-produced and mixed by GRAMMY award-winning engineer Chris Sclafani (Ed SHeeran, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande). Fans can stream 'Roses All Over' on all major digital streaming platforms at https://raynes.ffm.to/rosesallover and can pre-order/pre-save Radio Remind Me now at https://raynes.ffm.to/radioremindme

Raynes' story began with a chance Instagram discovery. North Dakota natives Mat Charley and Joe Berger came across a video of UK singer Mark Race and were immediately captivated—first by his charisma, then by his voice. After exchanging direct messages and countless phone calls, Race boarded a flight to the United States to start a band with the pair. The experience proved so life-changing that he later had the flight number tattooed on his arm.

Raynes has built a devoted international following through soaring multi-part harmonies, poetic songwriting, and an unmistakable sound that doesn't fit into any one genre. The trio has signed with Sony Music Publishing, released six singles and four EPs, amassed tens of millions of streams, and attracted hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. Their music has earned recognition from Billboard and People, while their electrifying live performances have taken them from BottleRock Festival to clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

With members bringing distinctly different musical backgrounds, Raynes has crafted a style that seamlessly blends folk, rock, chamber pop, Celtic influences, and world music into something wholly original. Rich vocal harmonies remain at the heart of their music, complemented by inventive instrumentation and thoughtful lyricism that have become the band's signature. In October 2026, Raynes will release their debut full-length album Radio Remind Me. This album is an exploration of time, memory, and nostalgia (or anemoia). Aesthetically, the album draws from the design principles of the Art Nouveau movement of the early 1900s, both visually and sonically—in the same way that practitioners of Art Nouveau created organic and beautiful art with man-made materials, Raynes' intention in creating Radio Remind Me was to make organic and beautiful music with vintage synthesizers, electronic drums, and more electric guitars than ever.

Raynes Online

Official Website: www.raynesmusic.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/raynesmusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@raynesmusic

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo



Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo

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